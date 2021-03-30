What Is Amazfit T Rex Pro's Price In India? Here's All About The New Smartwatch

Amazfit is a relatively new smartwatch company that has gained a lot of popularity lately. Thanks to its high-quality products which are available in lower price ranges, the customer base of Amazfit seems to grow by leaps and bounds across the world. Recently the Amazfit T Rex Pro watch has been trending in some countries including India. Find out what is Amazfit T Rex pro price in India?
What is the Amazfit T Rex pro price in India?
On March 26, Amazfit announced the launch of its military-certified rugged outdoor smartwatch called the T-Rex Pro in India. On Amazfit’s official website and on many other e-commerce giants, the smartwatch has been priced at Rs 12,999. The Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during Consumer Electronics Show 2020. Here are some of the outstanding features of Amazfit T Rex Pro.
Amazfit T Rex Pro Specifications
- Body Material: Made out of Polycarbonate
- Dimensions: 47.7 X 47.7 X 13.5mm
- Display: 1.3" HD AMOLED Display, Resolution 360 X 360, Always-on Display
- Battery: 390 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery (typical value)
- Battery Life: Typical usage: up to 18 days, Heavy usage: up to 9 days, GPS continuous working time: up to 40 hours
- Touchscreen: Had a tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating
- Sensors: BioTracker™ 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor and Barometric altimeter
One of the things that make the T Rex Pro, the best watch in the world is that it was more than a hundred sports modes. Some of the more common ones are running, walking, cycling and swimming but there are many more uncommon ones as well. Here’s a list of some of the available sports mode.
- Outdoor running, Walking, Treadmill, Trail running, Race walking, Indoor walking
- Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Mountain biking, BMX
- Open water swimming, Pool swimming
- HIIT, Core training, Rowing machine, Mixed aerobics, Strength training, Stretching, Stair-climbing machine, Pilates, Flexibility training, Indoor fitness, Stair stepper, Step training, Gymnastics, Elliptical, Yoga, Free training, Aerobics, Group calisthenics, Body combat, Cross-training
- Fencing, Karate, Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Tai Chi, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Martial arts, Kickboxing
- Archery, Equestrianism, Stair climbing, Jumping rope, Driving
- Hula hoop, Frisbee, Darts, Kite flying, Tug of war, Shuttlecock kicking
- Curling, Snowboarding, Downhill skiing, Outdoor skating, Skiing, Indoor skating, Cross-country skiing, Bobsleigh and tobogganing, Sledding, Ski orienteering, Biathlon
Amazfit T Rex pro review
On Amazfit's official website, it shows that the T Rex Pro has been sold out. This speaks a lot about the quality of the product. But more customer reviews will be out in a few days as the watch is still very new in the market. However, if customers want to get a comprehensive review they can always head to Youtube and follow some tech gurus.
Source: Amazfit (Website)
Image Credit: Amazfit T Rex Pro (website)