What Is Amazfit T Rex Pro's Price In India? Here's All About The New Smartwatch

Amazfit is a relatively new smartwatch company that has gained a lot of popularity lately. Thanks to its high-quality products which are available in lower price ranges, the customer base of Amazfit seems to grow by leaps and bounds across the world. Recently the Amazfit T Rex Pro watch has been trending in some countries including India. Find out what is Amazfit T Rex pro price in India?

On March 26, Amazfit announced the launch of its military-certified rugged outdoor smartwatch called the T-Rex Pro in India. On Amazfit’s official website and on many other e-commerce giants, the smartwatch has been priced at Rs 12,999. The Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during Consumer Electronics Show 2020. Here are some of the outstanding features of Amazfit T Rex Pro.

Amazfit T Rex Pro Specifications

Body Material: Made out of Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 47.7 X 47.7 X 13.5mm

Display: 1.3" HD AMOLED Display, Resolution 360 X 360, Always-on Display

Battery: 390 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery (typical value)

Battery Life: Typical usage: up to 18 days, Heavy usage: up to 9 days, GPS continuous working time: up to 40 hours

Touchscreen: Had a tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating

Sensors: BioTracker™ 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor and Barometric altimeter

One of the things that make the T Rex Pro, the best watch in the world is that it was more than a hundred sports modes. Some of the more common ones are running, walking, cycling and swimming but there are many more uncommon ones as well. Here’s a list of some of the available sports mode.

Outdoor running, Walking, Treadmill, Trail running, Race walking, Indoor walking

Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Mountain biking, BMX

Open water swimming, Pool swimming

HIIT, Core training, Rowing machine, Mixed aerobics, Strength training, Stretching, Stair-climbing machine, Pilates, Flexibility training, Indoor fitness, Stair stepper, Step training, Gymnastics, Elliptical, Yoga, Free training, Aerobics, Group calisthenics, Body combat, Cross-training

Fencing, Karate, Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Tai Chi, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Martial arts, Kickboxing

Archery, Equestrianism, Stair climbing, Jumping rope, Driving

Hula hoop, Frisbee, Darts, Kite flying, Tug of war, Shuttlecock kicking

Curling, Snowboarding, Downhill skiing, Outdoor skating, Skiing, Indoor skating, Cross-country skiing, Bobsleigh and tobogganing, Sledding, Ski orienteering, Biathlon

Amazfit T Rex pro review

On Amazfit's official website, it shows that the T Rex Pro has been sold out. This speaks a lot about the quality of the product. But more customer reviews will be out in a few days as the watch is still very new in the market. However, if customers want to get a comprehensive review they can always head to Youtube and follow some tech gurus.

