What Time Does The Apple Event Start? Check Out This List Of Time Zones

Apple is hosting an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus on Tuesday, where it is expected to make multiple product announcements. So what time does the Apple event start? Continue reading the article to know more about this event.
Spring Loaded Apple Event Time
Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters on the company's website and social media platforms. All you need to do is go to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the right time to watch. There is also an option to navigate to this website and add an event reminder to your calendar.
- Option 2 - Watch the Event on YouTube
- Apple also intends to stream the event live on YouTube, which is probably the most convenient and accessible way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be watched on every device that supports YouTube, which is pretty much any platform, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.
Event Time Zones
As mentioned above, the Apple 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT. Here is a list of other time zones.
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST
- Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
- Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
- Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
- New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
- Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK
- Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST
- Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
- Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
- Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
- Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
- Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
- Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
- Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
- Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
- Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
- Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day
Image Source: Apple Website