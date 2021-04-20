What Time Does The Apple Event Start? Check Out This List Of Time Zones

Apple is hosting an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus on Tuesday, where it is expected to make multiple product announcements. So what time does the Apple event start? Continue reading the article to know more about this event.

Spring Loaded Apple Event Time

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters on the company's website and social media platforms. All you need to do is go to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the right time to watch. There is also an option to navigate to this website and add an event reminder to your calendar.

Option 2 - Watch the Event on YouTube Apple also intends to stream the event live on YouTube, which is probably the most convenient and accessible way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be watched on every device that supports YouTube, which is pretty much any platform, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.



Event Time Zones

As mentioned above, the Apple 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT. Here is a list of other time zones.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Image Source: Apple Website