Xbox Mini Fridge Release Date Set For Holiday 2021, Would Feature Xbox Velocity Cooling

After giving away an actual fridge that looked like Xbox Series X in November 2020, Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Mini Fridge. Wrapping up their showcase at the 2021 E3 global gaming expo, the company revealed a glimpse at their upcoming electronic appliance. This comes after an announcement in April 2021, that Microsoft would be making mini-fridges that looked like the Xbox Series X. Keep reading to know more about how much is the Xbox Mini Fridge and Xbox Mini Fridge pre order details.

Xbox Mini Fridge Release Date

During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 event, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Mini Fridge, which according to them is the world's most powerful mini-fridge. As the name suggests, the electronic appliance looks very similar to an Xbox Series X gaming console and comes in the iconic grey and neon colour scheme. The Xbox Mini Fridge Release Date is set for Holiday Season 2021, as promised by Microsoft. However, there is no information on the Xbox Mini Fridge pre order yet. Nevertheless, the mini-fridge might be available through Microsoft Store in the future.

Xbox Mini Fridge Price

Although there is no official word on the Xbox Mini Fridge price, fans and Xbox enthusiasts are expecting the price to be less than that of the console. That being said, if a reader is pondering about how much is the Xbox Mini Fridge, it would probably cost less than the Xbox Series X consoles. Considering the premium stature of the device, it might be priced anywhere between $200 to $300. Microsoft is marketing the Xbox mini Fridge to be the "world's most powerful Mini Fridge" and it will feature "Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture."

The story of this device dates back to 2019 when the Xbox Series X was launched. Owing to its boxy look, it was compared to a refrigerator, resulting in a very popular meme. Furthermore, Microsoft actually gave way a few refrigerators last year, which were designed like an Xbox Series X console, replying to the meme in their own style. The Xbox Mini Fridge was initially announced by Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft won a Twitter poll against Skittles in April 2021.

