Xbox Series X Restock May Update: Amazon, Microsoft, Lenovo And More

It's now May 2021, and the Xbox Series X restock is still difficult to come by. The good news is that with the start of a new month, more restocks are likely to arrive at some of the big online retailers. So what is the update on the current availability of Xbox Series X and PS5? Continue reading the article to find out.

Xbox Series X Restock May 2021

There is currently a global chip shortage, making buying Xbox Series X stock online extremely difficult. Every time a new stock appears, it is quickly sold out in a matter of minutes. The issue with Xbox Series X online stock is that it is sometimes sold in bundles. Some gamers believe that purchasing from scalpers is generally less expensive than buying the packages themselves but this is also dependent on the types of games that the players desire. Microsoft's latest flagship console is the Xbox Series X. It has a graphics processor with 12 teraflops, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. It supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with a maximum of 8K at 120 frames per second.

Xbox Series X: Available for $499 on Amazon

Xbox Series X: Available for $499 on Microsoft

Xbox Series X: Available for $499 on GameStop

Xbox Series X: Available for $499 on Target

Xbox Series X: Available for $34.99/month at Walmart The Xbox Series X is available at Walmart. However, you'll have to pay for it with a Citizens One credit card. For your Xbox Series X and a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll pay $34.99 per month over 24 months. If accepted, you'll pay a total of $839.76.

Xbox Series X: Available for $499 at Walmart The Xbox Series X is available at Walmart, but it is out of stock most of the time. You may also choose to receive in-stock updates by signing up for them.



Target PS5 restock date and time

Next Target PS5 restock date: No news about it right now

Last Target PS5 restock date: Wednesday, April 28

Buy PS5 from Target: This will be available as Target PS5 Disc or Target PS5 Digital

Orders can be placed online and same-day in-store pickup will be available.

Walmart PS5 restock date and time

Next Walmart date: Same as Target, no news about it right now

Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15

Buy from PS5 Walmart: This will be available as Walmart PS5 Disc or Walmart PS5 Digital

Each restock takes from up to one week to one month.

The next Xbox Series X restock may arrive as early as May 3 to May 9 2021, according to GamingIntel. Although this remains highly speculative, gamers still have time to prepare if they want to participate in the next wave of Xbox Series X restocks, which is expected to arrive very soon. Following any Xbox Series X twitter trackers would undoubtedly be beneficial.

Image Source: Screenshot From Xbox Official Website