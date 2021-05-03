Xbox Series X Restock May Update: Amazon, Microsoft, Lenovo And More

Quick links:
Image Source: Screenshot From Xbox Official Website
It's now May 2021, and the Xbox Series X restock is still difficult to come by. The good news is that with the start of a new month, more restocks are likely to arrive at some of the big online retailers. So what is the update on the current availability of Xbox Series X and PS5? Continue reading the article to find out.
There is currently a global chip shortage, making buying Xbox Series X stock online extremely difficult. Every time a new stock appears, it is quickly sold out in a matter of minutes. The issue with Xbox Series X online stock is that it is sometimes sold in bundles. Some gamers believe that purchasing from scalpers is generally less expensive than buying the packages themselves but this is also dependent on the types of games that the players desire. Microsoft's latest flagship console is the Xbox Series X. It has a graphics processor with 12 teraflops, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. It supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with a maximum of 8K at 120 frames per second.
The next Xbox Series X restock may arrive as early as May 3 to May 9 2021, according to GamingIntel. Although this remains highly speculative, gamers still have time to prepare if they want to participate in the next wave of Xbox Series X restocks, which is expected to arrive very soon. Following any Xbox Series X twitter trackers would undoubtedly be beneficial.