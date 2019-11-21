Xiaomi’s Entry-level Mi Band 3i Is Swim-proof & Has Up To 20-day Battery Life

Xiaomi has launched a new entry-level fitness band in India called the Mi Band 3i at a price of Rs 1,299. The Mi Band 3i is successor to last year’s Mi Band HRX and sits below the Mi Band 4 in Xiaomi India’s fitness wearable lineup. Xiaomi says the Mi Band 3i has been “made specifically for Indian consumers.”

The Mi Band 3i looks like a good upgrade over the Mi Band HRX, at least as far as its spec sheet is concerned. Xiaomi has also tweaked the design to bring it in line with the Mi Band 4 – the company’s more premiere offering. And yet, it has been able to somehow price it as aggressively as its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i specs and features

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch AMOLED display which is also responsive to touch – while its predecessor came with a smaller 0.42-inch screen. While step counting remains its main user case, Xiaomi has also made the Mi Band 3i swim-proof making it usable in an even more demanding environment – while its predecessor was only splash-resistant.

Xiaomi has also bumped up the battery capacity on this one from 70mAh to 110mAh, promising up to 20 days of usage on single charge – like the Mi Band 4.

Besides tracking steps and calories, the Mi Smart Band 3i can also let users view incoming notifications while a built-in ‘Find Device’ feature allows to remotely find a paired smartphone directly from the band itself.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 3i in India at a price of Rs 1,299. Pre-orders being November 21 from Mi.com/in.

For someone looking for more will of course have the Mi Band 4 as a viable option. Not only does the Mi Band 4 offer a bigger, more colourful 0.95-inch display, it packs heart rate monitoring and sleep quality index features, plus a six-axis accelerometer for enhanced tracking including swimming stroke recognition. There’s also a microphone built-in now so users can access voice commands and control IoT devices with the Mi Band 4. The Mi Band 4 sells in India for Rs 2,299.

