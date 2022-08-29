Zebronics unveils Zeb Octave tower speaker with Dolby Audio: Check features and price here

Zebronics, the Indian brand that deals in IT Peripherals, Sound Systems, Consumer Electronics, and Mobile/Lifestyle Accessories, becomes the first to unveil a 340W Tower Speaker with Dolby Audio, labelled as Zeb-Octave. With its 3-way, 340-WattRMS output sound monster Zeb-Octave, the company, in a statement, promised "an immersive experience for entertainment: be it a weekend plan of binging movies/TV series, a Gaming night with pals, listening to favourite tracks to get you in the groove or just hosting a rocking house ‘party’."

Zeb-Octave features

Designed for an ultimate audio experience, Zeb-Octave features touch controls and an LED display on the front and it’s packed within a beautiful black & gold enclosure. Modern yet simplistic, Zeb-Octave gives users a holistic sound experience with Dolby experience and along with the Virtual 3D mode.

With its dedicated tweeters, double-mid range drivers and powerful subwoofers, it gives a surreal sound indulgence, as per the company. Users can Connect the 2 wireless mics that come along with Zeb-Octave to sing with the Karaoke feature to make some fun and happy memories for life. "Relax and get swept away with the entirety of the experience and control their speakers with the remote control consisting of 4 equalizer modes as well," the company said.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Zebronics co-founder and director, Pradeep Doshi, said, “After the ever-successful complete home entertainment range that includes soundbars, projectors & more, we are bringing out the tower speaker with Dolby audio that has impeccable design and features to give you the best listening experience. We’re the first Indian brand to have launched a tower speaker with Dolby Audio and that makes us immensely proud that we’re bringing the premium audio experience to the masses.”

Zeb-Octave tower speaker price

Zeb-Octave is currently priced at Rs. 24,999/- and can be purchased from www.shop.zebronics.com and Flipkart.