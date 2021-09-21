Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch with blood pressure and SpO2 tracker launched in India

Zebronics has launched a new smartwatch in India with a built-in mic and speaker for the on-device calling features. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with all the features that one might require for tracking activities and other vitals such as blood pressure and heart rate. Keep reading to know more about the Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH price, specifications and other features.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Zebronics smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 7,499 at Zebronics' official website. However, the product is available on a two-day delivery basis on Amazon for Rs. 3,999. At such a price point, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with a large screen, IP67 water resistance, metal chassis and an innate ability to receive calls directly on the device. With all the features, the smartwatch is a strong bargain against competitors like Noise.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH specifications

Display and Chassis

Right out of the box, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch comes with a rectangular 1.75" TFT display that is quite large. Over the display, there is a layer of 2.5D curved glass. The touchscreen module is placed in a metal chassis (navigation button on the right side) and the smartwatch is available in both metallic and silicone straps. Zebronics has also managed to fit in an IP67 certification for the device which makes it sweat and waterproof. Users can switch between a List Type UI or a Honeycomb type UI on the watch.

Sensors

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with all the health monitoring sensors one could ask for at this price range. Firstly, an SpO2 sensor on the Zebronics smartwatch can detect blood-oxygen saturation levels. Secondly, there is a heart rate monitor on the device as well. Zebronics also says that the smartwatch can measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure, making it a comprehensive health tracking device. However, the accuracy of these sensors can only be known by testing the device.

Features

Along with all the sensors, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with seven sports modes that can track physical activities like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball and football. Basic measurements such as steps, calories burnt and distance covered are also available. Using the Zebronics smartwatch, people can control their music and smartphone shutter camera as well. The watch stores up to seven days of recorded data and syncs with the application once paired.

Battery

The battery capacity of the Zebronics smartwatch is 210 mAh and the company claims a standby time of up to 30 days. As mentioned on the product's page on Amazon, the average battery life of the smartwatch is about seven days. However, with all the sensors and health monitoring features on the device, users might get a little less battery life. Along wi

Image: Zebronics.com