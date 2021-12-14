Apple Launches AirTag For Android: How To Find Nearby AirTags Using A Smartphone?

Apple on Monday launched a new application that allows Android smartphones to detect Apple AirTags or any other tracker that might have been separated from their owner or being used to track the Android user. The name of the application is 'Tracker Detect' and it is available to download on the Google Play Store. Previously, Apple announced the application back in June 2021, to prevent Android users from being tracked by an AirTag. The application can not only detect an AirTag but help an Android user with instructions on disabling it (if the need be).

Apple AirTags is one of the most useful and convenient item trackers out there. Once connected with an AirTag, an iPhone user can track the exact location of the AirTag. The application that is used to find the location of an AirTag shows detailed directional steps until the owner finds the AirTag. Using this feature of the device, AirTags can be used to keep a track of things that are prone to be lost, including car keys, wallets, luggage bags, storage containers, and more. However, this also posed a threat for Android users as an AirTag could be used for inappropriate purposes. Keep reading to know more about how to find lost Apple Airtag using Tracker Detect.

How to find Apple AirTag with Android phone?

Once installed on an Android smartphone, the 'Tracker Detect' helps Android users to carry out a manual scan for item trackers near them. If the application detects any trackers, it will inform the user. Additionally, the application will also allow Android users to play a sound on the tracker device to find its location. The app has been built to detect both lost AirTags and any other trackers that are being used for malicious purposes. The Tracker Detect application says that it looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network. Additionally, the item trackers that can be detected by using the application also include tracker devices from other companies. Android users who think they are being tracked can scan their surroundings using the application.

(Image: UNSPLASH)