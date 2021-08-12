How to catch Shiny Gengar in Pokemon Go? Check evolution guide & where to find tips here

Gengar is one of the most powerful ghost-type Pokemon in the game. It has the combination of Lick and Psychic skills, which gives it a decent couple of moves against other Pokemons. It was back in 2020 when players were able to get a Shiny Gengar for the first time. In such events, the chances of obtaining a Shiny Gengar are very high as compared to the normal ones. Although the shiny version of the Pokemon is just a lighter shade of its original colour, it is still a rare Pokemon to find and own.

How to catch shiny Gengar in Pokemon Go?

The best chance a player has to spot a Shiny Gengar is during Gengar spotlight hours when the Pokemon appears at an increased frequency. Additionally, applying incense will attract the Pokemon to the player and utilizing a lure at any PokeStop will increase a player's chance of spotting the Pokemon in the wild. Besides, players should be prepared with all the equipment they can bag, like the ultra-balls, great balls and Razz Berries to feed the Pokemon before catching it, which increased the chance of the Pokemon accepting a Pokeball.

Where to find Shiny Gengar?

Shiny Gengar might be found in the same region as Gengar, which is Kanto. However, do keep in mind that the ghost type Pokemon is very mischievous and messes around with trainers in the wild. To evolve the Haunter to Gengar, players need to arrange 100 candies.

As far as the Shiny Gengar evolution guide is concerned, it can be evolved into Shiny Mega Gengar by using an ultimate gem. Shiny Gengar is a strong Pokemon. During the Pilot episode, this Pokemon was fighting in one of the biggest Pokemon Tournaments. Every player wants to have Gengar in their Pokemon Go collection. Shiny Gengar can absolutely obliterate its enemies if the players get well-versed with its best move set, stats, and weaknesses.

Check out the Pokemon Go Gengar stats below

HP: 75

Attack: 81

Defence: 75

SpAttack: 162

SpDefense: 93

Speed: 137

Total: 623

Default Ability: SpAttack Master

Default Ability: Venomous

Default Ability: Ground Immunity

(IMAGE: POKEMONONPETS)