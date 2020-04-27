How To Create A Facebook Messenger Room In 5 Easy Steps? Learn Here

Many online video calling apps have bloomed such as Zoom, MS Teams, Google Duo and more during this time of lockdown amidst Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, a lot of professionals and students are using these apps to ensure smooth functioning of their work-from-home situations, conducting online classes or connecting to their dear ones. To ensure that Facebook community has its own video conference app, the social media supergiant has launched Facebook Messenger Rooms. This new feature allows users to add more than 50 people on a video chat.

Many Facebook users have started using it to connect with people, hold meetings, seminars, classes, video calls, and more. However, the feature is new and not many people know how to create Facebook Messenger Rooms on their Facebook Messenger app. If you are also wondering how to create a Facebook Messenger Room, here is everything you need to know-

How to create a Facebook Messenger Room?

To use Messenger Rooms feature, Open the Facebook Messenger mobile app. Now, go to the Chats page There will be a new “Create Room” button, click on it. Then you can set the Activity to start the Messenger Room such as the privacy settings of who can discover it, studying, a time for it to start later if you need, and more. Once you have finished, click on 'OK' and add people or share the link of whoever you want to add in the created Facebook Messenger Room.

A user can join a room from your phone or computer without any need to download anything. Even a non-Facebook user can join the created Room through the shared link. This new Messenger Room feature also allows users to remove participants effectively without any complications.

