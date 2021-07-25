How to delete Clubhouse account permanently? Here's a step-by-step guide

Clubhouse is an audio-only social app where users communicate with each other via their voice. The application has turned a lot of heads and has become one of the most popular audio streaming applications. While Clubhouse recently removed the 'invite-only' joining process, an Indian cybersecurity researcher has allegedly reported a Clubhouse data leak of over 3.8 billion phone numbers of Clubhouse users and corresponding contacts on the dark web. Following the news, Clubhouse users are looking for ways to deactivate their accounts permanently. Hence, we have compiled a step-by-step guide to deactivate or remove a Clubhouse account. Keep reading to know how to delete Clubhouse account.

How to delete Clubhouse account permanently?

Open the Clubhouse App on mobile

Tap on the profile photo at the top right corner of the interface

Locate a 'gear' icon at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it

In the settings menu, click on the arrow beside the name and user ID

A screen opens with the following options: Connect Twitter Connect Instagram Deactivate Account

To deactivate an account, tap on the last option

Once deactivated, a Clubhouse account will be permanently removed after 30 days

Once a user clicks on Deactivate Account, Clubhouse shows up three messages regarding the permanent deletion process. On deactivating an account, it will not be visible or shown anywhere in the Clubhouse application, which also means that the follows associated with the account will not be able to see it. Clubhouse also adds that a user has 30 days to revive the account, which can be done by logging back into the account. Thereafter, if a user does not revive the account within 30 days, the account will be deleted permanently. Once deleted, a user will not be able to recover the club-owner status and followers associated with the account.

Indian cybersecurity researcher reports a Clubhouse data hack, phone numbers available for sale on dark web

Jiten Jain, an Indian cybersecurity researcher has allegedly reported a Clubhouse data leak of over 3.8 billion phone numbers. The leak consists of both contact numbers of Clubhouse users and other phone numbers in their contact list. The tweet also claims that even if a user does not have a Clubhouse account, an account in the contacts which might have been compromised will leak their information.