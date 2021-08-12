How To Evolve Porygon In Pokemon Go? Here's A Step By Step Guide To Find & Evolve Porygon

While Porygon was a standalone Pokemon in the game, it received two new evolutions in generation four. The unevolved Pokemon has a height of 2' 07", weighs around 80.5lbs and was the first artificial Pokemon in the game. There are three evolutionary forms of the Pokemon, including Porygon, Porygon2 and a Porygon-Z.

Keep reading to know more about how to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Go and where to find Porygon in the game.

How to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Go?

To evolve Porygon to Porygon2, players need the following: 50 Porygon Candy and Up-Grade items. While the Up-Grade can be acquired by spinning the PokeStops, it might not always work and hence is slightly difficult. However, getting 50 candies is simple. All a player needs to collect 50 Porygon Candies is to catch and release the Pokemon. During global Pokemon events, both the items required to evolve the Porygon can be easily obtained, as they are available in abundance.

To evolve the Pokemon into Porygon-Z, players need 100 Porygon Candies and Sinnor Stone. While obtaining 100 Porygon Candies is time taking as it requires catching and releasing up to 30 Porygons, Sinnoh Stone is one of the rarest items to find in the game. The easiest way to get it is to completed special research tasks during events.

Where to find Porygon in Pokemon Go?

A lot of players and experts claim that Porygon is found near institutions or government buildings. This will include universities, schools, corporate offices, stadiums, libraries and other institutional campuses. Unlike other Pokemons in the game, Porygon does not have a specific habitat where players have a solid chance of finding it. However, the above-mentioned locations follow a spawning pattern reported by numerous players all across the internet.

How to catch Porygon in Pokemon Go?

The go-to way to get a Porygon in Pokemon Go is to hatch it from a 5 km egg. It is one of the most common ways to find Porygon in Pokemon Go. However, the player still has to find quite a few egg incubators to increase their chances of hatching a Porygon from the 5km eggs. Do keep in mind that the number of times that a player needs to hatch an egg remains random. A Porygon might hatch in the first few attempts, or it might take hundreds of attempts to get the Pokemon.