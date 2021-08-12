How To Evolve Porygon In Pokemon Go? Here's A Step By Step Guide To Find & Evolve Porygon

Quick links:
Image: UNSPLASH/POKEMON.COM
While Porygon was a standalone Pokemon in the game, it received two new evolutions in generation four. The unevolved Pokemon has a height of 2' 07", weighs around 80.5lbs and was the first artificial Pokemon in the game. There are three evolutionary forms of the Pokemon, including Porygon, Porygon2 and a Porygon-Z.
Keep reading to know more about how to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Go and where to find Porygon in the game.
A lot of players and experts claim that Porygon is found near institutions or government buildings. This will include universities, schools, corporate offices, stadiums, libraries and other institutional campuses. Unlike other Pokemons in the game, Porygon does not have a specific habitat where players have a solid chance of finding it. However, the above-mentioned locations follow a spawning pattern reported by numerous players all across the internet.
The go-to way to get a Porygon in Pokemon Go is to hatch it from a 5 km egg. It is one of the most common ways to find Porygon in Pokemon Go. However, the player still has to find quite a few egg incubators to increase their chances of hatching a Porygon from the 5km eggs. Do keep in mind that the number of times that a player needs to hatch an egg remains random. A Porygon might hatch in the first few attempts, or it might take hundreds of attempts to get the Pokemon.