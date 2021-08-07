How to get bot lobbies in Warzone, Fortnite & Apex; Here's step by step guide

Warzone, Apex and Fortnite are among the most popular multiplayer shooter games in the gaming industry. The games allow players to formulate their own strategy, play every match with their own style, collaborate with team members and indulge in an entertaining experience. As players spend more time in the game, they gain more experience and hence their in-game level rises. While all the above-mentioned games spawn bot lobbies for players with lower in-game levels, an experienced player is always put across other real players. If the readers wonder about how to get bot lobbies in Warzone, Fortnite and Apex, they shall find answers below.

How to get bot lobbies in Fortnite and Warzone?

When playing their first few matches, players encounter a lot of bots, as it is easy to overpower a bot than an individual player. The game provides a few bots in lobbies with new players to help the new players understand the game and gain some experience. As and when the players get better, Fortnite starts putting them against other real players, with a somewhat similar level of experience. However, the bots in Fortnite can be quite advanced, as some of them know the complex building routines.

In order to play with bot lobbies in Fortnite, a player can create an alternative account (which will begin with zero in-game experience).

Now, whether to play with the alternative account or play along the main account is a player's choice.

A similar procedure is applicable to play with bot lobbies in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to get bot lobbies in Apex

In order to get into bot lobbies in Apex Legends, a player needs to have two accounts. By default, players have one account with which they generally play and which has a high experience score. Create another account that will have zero experience, and hence be considered as a fresher by the game. Put both the accounts in one queue and as soon as the matchmaking starts, disconnect the alternative account. Now, since the alternative account had a much lower experience level, the game will put the main account into matchmaking with similar accounts, and hence players will end up with bot lobbies.