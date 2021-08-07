Last Updated:

Hulu 500 Error: Here's Step By Step Guide To Resolve 500 Error Request Forbidden Error

What is error code 500 on Hulu is a very common question these days. The error occurs when server denies an access request from a device. Find solutions below.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Hulu 500 Error: Here's step by step guide to resolve 500 error request forbidden error

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Error code 500 on Hulu is an HTTP 500 error indicative. Such errors occur due to the server's internal faults or glitches. When a server is not able to provide the requested data from a system, it displays HTTP error 500. The same error when occurs in the popular TV and movie streaming platform Hulu is accompanied by messages like "There was an error on this page" or "Sorry- We have experienced an unpredicted error. We have been informed about this problem and we will focus on it shortly." It is this error that is responsible for prompts such as Hulu request forbidden or Hulu not working. What is error code 500 on Hulu might be clear. Find solutions to fix the error further. 

What is error code 500 on Hulu, how does it occur?

More often than not, such an error on Hulu occurs due to an easily fixable server issue. Generally, refreshing the browser or reopening the application fixes this issue, as the servers receive a fresh request which is immediately fulfilled. However, if the issue does not resolve even after refreshing the application or the web page, then a user might have to try one of the given methods to fix the error. Before proceeding with the methods to fix Hulu, do check whether the platform is up or not by opening it with another device or checking with the down detector. 

How to Fix Error Code 500 on Hulu?

 

  • Removing Browser Cookies: The server request denial issue might arise due to the accumulation of cookies in a web browser, which might hinder the data transmission process between the server and the computer.
    • For Chrome: Open settings and go to 'More Tools'. There, search for 'Clear Browsing Data' and select 'Clear Cookies' and other site data. Confirm the data clearance request and that is it. 
    • For Firefox: Go to Menu and head towards 'options'. Therein, look for 'Privacy and Settings, then find 'Clear Data' in 'Cookies and Site Data
  • Remove Cache: Clearing all the cached files in the web browser might help with the Hulu not working issue. To do so, a user needs to open the Settings menu in a web browser and search for 'Clear browsing data'. Therein, an option for clearing cache can is present. 
  • Try restarting the streaming device, which might be a laptop, PC or smartphone. Along with it, reboot the internet connection as well, and try again.
  • If none of the above methods works, a user must consider contacting the technical support team at Hulu.

READ | Marvel What If...? Release Date & Schedule: When Will Episode 1 release on Disney+Hotstar
READ | Internet Outage: Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, Paytm all go down for 30 mins; Akamai makes fix
READ | Disney+ Hotstar unveils new content for Indian audience: 16 TV series and 4 movies
READ | Netflix makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for cast and crew of all its U.S. productions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND