Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: How To Download And Send Stickers & GIFs

WhatsApp stickers are a great way to share sentiments and wish other people on every ocassion. Users are sending the WhatsApp Independence Day stickers on the platform to each other and celebrating the day. For readers who wish to know more about how to send Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp, we have compiled a step-by-step guide to get new WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on August 15, 2021. While WhatsApp has not launched any new Independence Day Stickers, there are quite a few apps that a user can download and get good stickers.

How to Send Independence Day stickers on Whatsapp?

Open Google Play Store.

Search for Independence 'Day WhatsApp Stickers' or '75th Independence Day' or '15 August WhatsApp Stickers'.

From the results, select the desired WhatsApp sticker pack application. and click on the Install icon beside the name.

Once the Sticker pack is installed, click on open.

The application will show a list of sticker packs. Select the desired one and tap on the 'plus' icon at the right.

Click on the sticker packs to view all the stickers included.

A prompt will ask "Would you like to add Happy Independence Day to WhatsApp?"

Click on 'ADD'.

Once the sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, another message will confirm the same.

Open WhatsApp and in a chat, open the sticker section.

Therein, a user will be able to see the added WhatsApp independence Day Stickers.

Once the sticker packs are available, use them while sending Independence Day 2021 wishes to family, friends or colleagues.

How to send Happy Independence Day 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp?

Open WhatsApp.

Go to a chat.

Tap on the smiley face on the left of the message box.

Select GIF from the three options at the bottom of the section which stand for 'emoji, GIF and sticker'.

Now, tap on the magnifying glass at the left of the emoji.

In the search menu that opens, type 'Happy Independence Day 2021' or 'Independence Day'.

The search box will show several GIFs on the related search topic.

Select a GIF.

It will open in the pre-sending interface in WhatsApp.

Add a caption.

Click on send on the right side of the screen.

A user can also search for GIFs in Google's Keyboard.

IMAGE: Happy Independence Day Sticker for WhatsApp/Play Store