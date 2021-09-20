IPhone 13 Cinematic Mode: How Does It Work, Is It Compatible With Mac?

Tech giants Apple announced four new iPhone 13 models at its California Streaming event. The phones have now been made available for pre-order in India, with the sales set to begin on September 24. The iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900. Apple has also fixed the beginning costs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

The new iPhones come with an advanced video recording feature called Cinematic Mode.

What is iPhone 13's Cinematic Mode?

As the name suggests, iPhone 13's Cinematic Mode takes inspiration from visual techniques used in movies. In modern-day cinema, depth of field plays a major role in determining the point of focus on the screen and is used for differentiating between the subject and the background, guiding viewers sight on the screen. It is the depth of field that creates the appealing background blur in movies. While shooting from a professional camera, the depth of field can be adjusted to guide the viewer with the help of subject tracking or manual focus shifting. By introducing the new Cinematic Mode in iPhone 13, Apple has tried to recreate the iconic visual effect used in cinema to get even better results while recording videos with iPhone.

How does the Cinematic Mode on iPhone 13 work?

While shooting a video from iPhone 13, the user will be able to track multiple points of focus and switch between the ones in the background and foreground by tapping on the subject in the frame. That being said, the Cinematic Mode uses an ultra-wide-angle lens on the new iPhone to anticipate the entry of a subject in the frame and prepares the main camera system to focus on it. This is how the Cinematic Mode works while shooting a video. However, that is not all. While introducing the new feature, Apple explained that the iPhone 13's camera records the depth information (distance between the objects in sight and the camera) in real-time. It is this information that allows the user to shift the focus in the scene even after shooting the video. The feature will not be available on iPhone 12 or iPhone 11.

The footage shot using Cinematic Mode on iPhone 13 is compatible with both Final Cut Pro and iMovie on Mac systems, allowing users to take full advantage of the clip in post-production. CInematic Mode records video in Dolby Vision HDR, which will occupy more space than videos shot normally and has been limited to an aspect ratio of 16:9, at a resolution of 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Image: Apple.com