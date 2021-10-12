Last Updated:

Twitter Launches New Feature 'soft Block' To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

Twitter has launched the soft block feature for users on its web version. Using the feature, one can remove an account as its follower. Read details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Twitter launched 'soft block' for web users: Read step-by-step guide on how to use

Popular microblogging platform Twitter has introduced a new feature for its web version. Named 'soft block,' the feature will allow users to remove followers from their following list without blocking them. Previously, this feature was only available on the mobile version of Twitter's app. However, the feature is different from completely blocking a user, which entails hiding activity from the blocked user. 

Using the feature, those who will be soft blocked will not be notified of the change. However, the user who has been soft blocked or removed as a follower can follow back. The soft block feature is already out and available for some users. If a user has not received the feature yet, it would be available within a few days as it will be rolled out gradually. To check, a user can log on to the Twitter web version and head over to the Twitter followers section. 

How to remove a follower using Soft Block on Twitter?

  • Open Twitter web version through a desktop or laptop
  • Sign in to your respective Twitter account 
  • Once the account is open, head over to Profile 
  • In the Profile section, go to Followers which are displayed below the joining date
  • Once the list of followers is open, head over to the three dots section beside the name of the follower that is to be removed 
  • From the drop-down menu that opens, choose "Remove this follower'
  • The follower will be removed 
  • However, the follower who has been removed will still have an option to follow back
  • In case a user wants to remove someone permanently, they need to choose "Block" from the drop-down menu

Recently, Twitter Support (the official account for updates regarding Twitter) posted an update about improvements in video qualities on the platform. The tweet informed users about the change in video quality, and that videos will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. Following the tweet, users will be able to watch better quality videos on Twitter, as thousands of video shorts are uploaded to the platform daily and viewed by millions of people around the world. 

First Published:
