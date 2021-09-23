WhatsApp Multi-device beta: How to use WhatsApp on 4 devices, step by step guide

One of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp mobile messenger is multi-device login. The platform has started rolling out multi-device login for iOS users. The feature will enable users to open WhatsApp app on four devices using one account. These sessions can either be WhatsApp for macOS/Windows, Facebook portal or a WhatsApp web session.

As reported by XDA Developers, the feature comes along with the latest 2.21.180.14 update. As mentioned in the report, the multi-device feature can be accessed in the application itself, from the Linked Devices section. As and when users wish to join and enable the multi-device login feature, they would have to disconnect all the currently linked devices and add them again by scanning the QR code shown by the WhatsApp web client. Keep reading to know about how to use the WhatsApp multi-device feature.

How to use the WhatsApp multi-device feature?

Open WhatsApp on the primary smartphone

Go to More settings

Tap on Linked Devices

Click on Join Multi-device beta

Agree to terms and conditions along with limitations

Once you have joined the beta feature, tap on Link a Device

Scan the QR code on WhatsApp for desktop or web portal

The system will take some time to load all the chats and media

Once it is done, a user can use WhatsApp on a desktop independent of the smartphone

For those wondering how to use WhatsApp on 4 devices, it can be done by repeating steps three, four and five

Limitation of WhatsApp Multi-device beta

A user will not be able to message or call from the web, desktop or POrtal to users who have an outdated version of WhatsApp on their phone

Performance and quality of the experience might be affected

Users would not be able to view live locations on companion devices

Users would not be able to pin chats on WhatsApp web or desktop

WhatsApp Business users cannot edit their business name or labels from WhatsApp Web or Desktop

For those who might be facing the issue of WhatsApp multi-device beta not working, check whether the WhatsApp is updated to its newest version or not. To do so, open Play Store, search for WhatsApp and check whether the green text box shows 'Update' or 'Open'. If it is the former, a user needs to update their device to access the new WhatsApp multi-device beta.