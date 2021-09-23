WhatsApp Multi-device beta: How to use WhatsApp on 4 devices, step by step guide

Quick links:
IMAGE: WHATSAPP APP
One of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp mobile messenger is multi-device login. The platform has started rolling out multi-device login for iOS users. The feature will enable users to open WhatsApp app on four devices using one account. These sessions can either be WhatsApp for macOS/Windows, Facebook portal or a WhatsApp web session.
As reported by XDA Developers, the feature comes along with the latest 2.21.180.14 update. As mentioned in the report, the multi-device feature can be accessed in the application itself, from the Linked Devices section. As and when users wish to join and enable the multi-device login feature, they would have to disconnect all the currently linked devices and add them again by scanning the QR code shown by the WhatsApp web client. Keep reading to know about how to use the WhatsApp multi-device feature.
For those who might be facing the issue of WhatsApp multi-device beta not working, check whether the WhatsApp is updated to its newest version or not. To do so, open Play Store, search for WhatsApp and check whether the green text box shows 'Update' or 'Open'. If it is the former, a user needs to update their device to access the new WhatsApp multi-device beta.