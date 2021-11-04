Last Updated:

Happy Diwali WhatsApp Stickers: Here's How To Download WhatsApp Diwali Sticker Pack

The Happy Diwali sticker pack by WhatsApp occupies about 4.9 MB on a device and contains 21 stickers that are designed on the Indian festival of lights, Diwali.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Diwali WhatsApp stickers, How to download WhatsApp Happy Diwali sticker pack?

On the occasion of Diwali, WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack. The new WhatsApp sticker pack is called ''Happy Diwali by Sumouli Dutta" and contains animated stickers that can be sent by users to wish their friends on the Indian festival of lights. The sticker pack is available for both Android and iOS devices. Users can download the sticker pack from the messaging application itself. More about how to download WhatsApp Happy Diwali Sticker pack later. 

The sticker pack is easy to download and use, as it is available in the WhatsApp sticker tray itself. Users will not need to download it from a third-party source. In case the stickers are not available for any user, they shall check whether they are running the latest version of WhatsApp on their smartphone. If the pack is still not available, users might wait for some time and check again. In our testing, we could easily find the pack and install it. 

WhatsApp Happy Diwali sticker pack contains 21 different stickers

The Happy Diwali sticker pack by WhatsApp occupies about 4.9 MB on a device and contains 21 stickers that are designed on the theme of the Indian festival of lights. The caption of the sticker pack reads "Light up your conversations with this festive sticker pack." WhatsApp keeps releasing such sticker packs to provide users with animated theme-based stickers. To download the sticker pack and share it with your friends and family, follow the steps that are given below. 

How to download WhatsApp Happy Diwali sticker pack?

  • Open WhatsApp
  • Go to a chat 
  • Click on the emoji icon located at the bottom left corner of the screen 
  • From the three options available at the bottom of the screen, tap on the one in the extreme right 
  • The option is for 'WhatsApp Stickers'
  • Click on the plus icon that is located right below the microphone icon used for recording voice messages 
  • A menu with multiple stickers packs will open 
  • Click on 'Happy Diwali by Sumouli Dutta
  • Preview all the stickers and click on download at the bottom of the screen 
  • The sticker pack will be added to the sticker library and can now be used 
