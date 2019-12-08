Airtel Lifts FUP Cap On Voice Calls, Offers ‘truly’ Unlimited Calling With New Plans  

Airtel has announced three new unlimited prepaid plans all of which offer ‘truly’ unlimited voice calling on any network in India. With the move, Airtel has become the first telco – among the big three – to lift fair usage policy or FUP on voice calls made to other mobile networks. Airtel’s new unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited voice calling are available for purchase starting today.

Airtel’s new unlimited prepaid plans start at Rs 219 with a validity of 28 days, going all the way to Rs 449 with a validity of 56 days. There’s also a Rs 399 plan with a validity of 56 days. All the three plans offer ‘unlimited calling on any network in India’ plus complimentary Airtel thanks benefits that include free Hello Tunes and unlimited Wynk music. The Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans also offer free access to Airtel Xstream Premium app services.

We heard you! And we are making the change.



From tomorrow, enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India with all our unlimited plans.



No conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/k0CueSx0LV — airtel India (@airtelindia) December 6, 2019

All the three plans offer different data caps, let’s take a quick look:

Airtel Rs 219 plan: 1GB/day, and 100 SMS/day

Airtel Rs 399 plan: 1.5GB/day, and 100 SMS/day

Airtel Rs 449 plan: 2GB/day, and 90 SMS/day

Announcing the launch of three new unlimited plans from tomorrow, for our prepaid users. pic.twitter.com/eygsOoJc6Z — airtel India (@airtelindia) December 6, 2019

In case you’re wondering what’s all the fuss about ‘truly’ unlimited voice calling, well, all the telcos have hiked their tariffs – in some cases, by up to 50 per cent – following the Supreme Court's October 24 AGR ruling. One of the biggest changes, post the ruling, is that telcos no longer offer free unlimited voice calls to other networks. There’s an FUP, meaning calls to other mobile networks aren’t free, beyond a cap anymore.

Airtel is the first telco in India to offer a workaround to offer unlimited voice calling, and chances are, rivals will follow in the coming days.

