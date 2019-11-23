Airtel Eliminates Monthly Recharge With The Rs 145 Plan Offers 42 Days Validity, Now Live

If you are an Airtel prepaid user, but not attracted by the unlimited calling packs, then there is the Rs 145 plan. This comes with a 45 days validity period. It also offers 1GB data.

The Rs 145 scheme

Now, the Rs 145 plan cuts tariff of voice calls to 30 paise per minute. This is applicable to all calls – including local, STD, and landline. Data offering, under this scheme, is 1GB. The Rs 145 plan is picture-perfect for those looking at avoiding monthly-recharge hassles. Its validity period of 45 days is also eye-catchy.

At this juncture, the Rs 145 scheme is reflecting on the official eRecharge portal of the telco. You could also check the myAirtel app. It could also be circle-specific for now. Nonetheless, Airtel also has other unlimited calling (with at least 1GB data) plans. Here, it is worth remembering that whatever recharges you do, do it before December.

This is because Airtel, along with other operators, is slated to increase mobile phone tariffs across the country. This, the telco says, would be done in lieu of consumer interests. Though the exact details of the increase in tariff are unknown for now, it does represent a hike. Most importantly do not fall prey to other reports stating that there would be a 60% increase in tariffs. These are impractical and unreasonable.

In related news, IUC is already being levied on users by Reliance Jio. The cost, as mandated by TRAI, is 6 paise per minute. To avail free IUC minutes, customers should resort to separate recharges or opt-in for IUC-all-in-one packs that start from Rs 222. For every Rs 10 spent on IUC, Jio states that it would offer atleast 1 GB of extra data as compensation. Then, the free IUC-regime aka Zero termination charge regime is slated to come into effect from January next year. Jio andn the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have been supporting this implementation. Are you?

