Airtel Rs 299 Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data Now Live

Airtel’s new Rs 299 prepaid plan is now live. USP of this prepaid tariff is that it offers 2.5GB per day. This should offer lots to cheer for people using their smartphone for even content streaming and subsequent consumption along with that of multimedia data.

Airtel Rs 299 plan

Benefits of this plan include free-unlimited calls. Gauging this plan on the official eRecharge portal, it is imminent that unlimited calls would be maintained such without limiting the same to 250 minutes per day. Validity of the plan is 28 days. Though seemingly on the expensive side, the plan should be worth for corporates preferring to talk on the phone more than work at offices - physically.

The Airtel Rs 299 plan also offers complimentary Amazon Prime subscription. Hence, the plan seems custom-made for multimedia content consumption and for watching real-time visual stuff on the internet. At this point in time, this tariff could be applicable to certain circles. You could check out the official eRecharge portal of Airtel or the MyAirtel (now Airtel Thanks) application (app).

Here, the telco is all set to increase tariffs from December. Do check out if you would want to grab some offers before the new prices set in. As far as increasing tariffs is concerned, even Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have announced similar moves. The clear picture of the exact increase in tariffs would come to light soon. Till then, you could play around with the existing tariffs (of all major telcos). It should be worth your time and money.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 49 Lakh Users While Jio, BSNL Gain New Subscribers: TRAI

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 49 Lakh Users While Jio, BSNL Gain New Subscribers: TRAI​​​​​​​

Also Read: Reliance Jio's JioCinema Now Updated, Features 4000 Films In South Indian Languages​​​​​​​