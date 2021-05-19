Android 12 Beta Download: Step-by-step Guide To Install Update On Your Devices

The makers have certainly managed to release a lot of new content about the Android 12 during the Google I/O. They have now confirmed the release of Android 12 beta version for a number of other phones. Because of this the users have currently been trying to ask questions like how to install Android 12 beta. Well the answer to this question might be tricky. But we have still listed down steps that can help you download the Android 12 beta version on your phones.

With #Android12, we redesigned the entire look and feel of your phone. From the lock screen to widgets, it feels more responsive, personal and customizable than ever before. Check out a sneak peek now. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/c3VOm6sGad — Android (@Android) May 18, 2021

How to install Android 12 beta on you phone?

First you will be required to download this ROM file on your PC.

Then install this ROM on your PC.

Then you will need to extract and install the ADB and fastboot that will be available in the file downloaded.

Then press the power button and volume up button at the same time till your device reboots in the fastboot mode.

Then you will need to connect the phone to your PC using the micro USB drive.

Then you will need to extract the Android 12 image file.

Then add the included scripts to flash your device.

Windows: Double click the update_image.bat file, Ubuntu: Execute update_image.sh, MacOS: Execute update_image_for_mac.sh

After you have managed to update your OS, a message will be prompted on the termal saying ‘Download Complete’ message will appear on the terminal.

Then press the Enter key on your keyboard and restart your phone.

This process could differ in some of the different brands of smartphone and thus going on to their official website might be the best option you have at knowing how to install Android 12 update on your phone.

The makers of Android 12 beta have managed to make their ROM available on Google’s developer website. Thus the users can easily log on to their websites and choose the respective manufacturer page that can help them find out the ROM. To install this on your phone, the users will also need to use a Windows PC and phone with an unlocked bootloader. Installing Google’s Android 12 beta version can be extremely easy for the Google Pixel users but installing it on other devices might be a task. Apart from this, here is also a list of devices that are compatible with Android 12 beta version.

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11,

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

Realme GT 5G

Tecno Pouvoir 4

Sharp (device unknown)

IMAGE: DENNY MULLER ON UNSPLASH