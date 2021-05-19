Android 12 Beta Download: Step-by-step Guide To Install Update On Your Devices

Quick links:
IMAGE: DENNY MULLER ON UNSPLASH
The makers have certainly managed to release a lot of new content about the Android 12 during the Google I/O. They have now confirmed the release of Android 12 beta version for a number of other phones. Because of this the users have currently been trying to ask questions like how to install Android 12 beta. Well the answer to this question might be tricky. But we have still listed down steps that can help you download the Android 12 beta version on your phones.
With #Android12, we redesigned the entire look and feel of your phone. From the lock screen to widgets, it feels more responsive, personal and customizable than ever before. Check out a sneak peek now. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/c3VOm6sGad— Android (@Android) May 18, 2021
The makers of Android 12 beta have managed to make their ROM available on Google’s developer website. Thus the users can easily log on to their websites and choose the respective manufacturer page that can help them find out the ROM. To install this on your phone, the users will also need to use a Windows PC and phone with an unlocked bootloader. Installing Google’s Android 12 beta version can be extremely easy for the Google Pixel users but installing it on other devices might be a task. Apart from this, here is also a list of devices that are compatible with Android 12 beta version.