Android 12 Launched: List Of Smartphones Will Get The Latest Update

Android 12 has now been launched by Google and the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is a full list of all the smartphones that will get the update

Google has confirmed to release their new Android 12 for its users for selected devices all over the globe. Makers have managed to bring in several new customization features for the users including design changes for Google’s Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The Android 12 Stable version also helps the users utilize the better customization features and new visual identity with the help of the new redesign Material You developed by Google.  

All smartphones compatible with Android 12

It is to be noted that the Android 12 Stable Release has been scheduled for only selected devices currently available in the market. Google has managed to cover most of the latest generations of phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung and many more. To help out the readers, here is a complete list of all the phones compatible with the latest Android 12 OS. Some of the devices are likely to get the new Android 12 OS some days after its official release.

Google Pixel Devices 

  • Pixel 3
  • Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3a,
  • Pixel 3a XL
  • Pixel 4
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 4a
  • Pixel 4a (5G)
  • Pixel 5
  • Pixel 5a

Samsung Galaxy S series:

  • Ultra 5G
  • S20 Ultra
  • S20+ 5G
  • S20+
  • S20 5G
  • S20 
  • S10 5G
  • S10+
  • S10
  • S10e
  • S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note Series: 

  • Note20 Ultra 5G
  • Note20 Ultra
  • Note20 5G
  • Note10+ 5G
  • Note10+
  • Note10 5G
  • Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold series

  • ZFold2 5G
  • Z Fold2
  • Z Flip 5G
  • Z Flip

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A71 5G,
  • A51 5G
  • A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S series:

  • Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
  • Tab S7 5G
  • Tab S6 5G
  • Tab S6 Lite
  • Nokia XR 20
  • Mi 11
  • Mi 11 Ultra
  •  Mi 11i 
  • Mi 11X Pro
  • OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 
  • OnePlus Nord 2
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
  •  Motorola Edge 20
  •  Motorola G60
  •  Motorola G40 Fusion
  • Motorola G30
  • Asus Zenfone 8
  • Asus Zenfone Flip
  • ROG Phone 5
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Realme GT
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme 8i
  • Realme 8S 5G
  • Vivo V21 5G 
  • Vivo V60 Pro
  • Vivo V50 series
  • Vivo V20
  • iQOO 7 Legend
  • iQOO 7
  • iQoo Z3 series
  • Poco F3 GT
  • Poco X3 Pro
  • Moto G 5G
  • Moto Razr 5G
