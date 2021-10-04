Android 12 Launched: List Of Smartphones Will Get The Latest Update

Google has confirmed to release their new Android 12 for its users for selected devices all over the globe. Makers have managed to bring in several new customization features for the users including design changes for Google’s Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The Android 12 Stable version also helps the users utilize the better customization features and new visual identity with the help of the new redesign Material You developed by Google.

All smartphones compatible with Android 12

It is to be noted that the Android 12 Stable Release has been scheduled for only selected devices currently available in the market. Google has managed to cover most of the latest generations of phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung and many more. To help out the readers, here is a complete list of all the phones compatible with the latest Android 12 OS. Some of the devices are likely to get the new Android 12 OS some days after its official release.

Google Pixel Devices

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a,

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Samsung Galaxy S series:

Ultra 5G

S20 Ultra

S20+ 5G

S20+

S20 5G

S20

S10 5G

S10+

S10

S10e

S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note Series:

Note20 Ultra 5G

Note20 Ultra

Note20 5G

Note10+ 5G

Note10+

Note10 5G

Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold series

ZFold2 5G

Z Fold2

Z Flip 5G

Z Flip

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A71 5G,

A51 5G

A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S series: