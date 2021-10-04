Android 12 Launched: List Of Smartphones Will Get The Latest Update

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ @TechDroider
Google has confirmed to release their new Android 12 for its users for selected devices all over the globe. Makers have managed to bring in several new customization features for the users including design changes for Google’s Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The Android 12 Stable version also helps the users utilize the better customization features and new visual identity with the help of the new redesign Material You developed by Google.
It is to be noted that the Android 12 Stable Release has been scheduled for only selected devices currently available in the market. Google has managed to cover most of the latest generations of phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung and many more. To help out the readers, here is a complete list of all the phones compatible with the latest Android 12 OS. Some of the devices are likely to get the new Android 12 OS some days after its official release.