Android 12 Lets Users Customise Colour Palettes Without Affecting Performance; Here's How

The popular mobile operating system Android is set to roll out its next major update, Android 12. However, before announcing the update officially, the beta version has revealed some of its exciting features users have been demanding for a long time. In its upcoming update, users can customise the colours of the wallpapers as per their choice. According to the tech website, the Tech, Android 12 also gives an option of automatically fitting the phone’s colour palettes.

Steps to customise the phones running on the latest Android 12 operating system:

1. Long press on an empty part of your home screen until you see the pop-up menu.

2. Select "Wallpaper & style."

3. Select "Change wallpaper."

4. Tap on one of the categories presented on the wallpaper screen, and then select a specific image. Or tap on the top button called "My photos" to select one of your own photos.

5. Once you select your image, you'll be shown a preview of what it will look like on your home screen and lock screen. (Two buttons below the preview image let you toggle between the two.) If you're satisfied, tap the checkmark in the bottom right corner.

6. A pop-up menu will give you the choice of using the wallpaper on the home screen, your lock screen, or both. And you're done! You'll find yourself back on your home page -- with your new wallpaper.

7. If you want to try the themed icons, or use a dark theme, go back to the "Wallpaper and style" page, scroll down a bit and toggle on either or both.

Apart from choosing the wallpaper's colour manually, it also lets the users automatically fit the colour of their personal photos. If the user doesn't feel satisfied, it can also choose a different colour combination for the theme, depending on the wallpaper photo. According to the tech website, the customisation would not affect the phone efficiency or performance.

Here's how:

On the "Wallpaper and style" page, select "Wallpaper colours" and choose one of the colour combinations shown.

You can also tap on "Basic colours" if you want something, well, basic.

Google to shut Android Auto for smartphones

Recently, Google has announced shutting down the Android Auto for smartphone screens application with its latest mobile operating system Android 12. Instead, the Alphabet-owned company is promoting the Google Assistant driving mode. The driving mode is available within Google Maps which comes as a stock application with Android smartphones or is available in the original Android Auto interface. Those who use the Android Auto Mobile application will be among the first users to be transitioned to the Google Assistant driving mode.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)