Android new Facial Gesture Controls & Handwriting Recognition features, Check how it works

Google is going to release a load of new features for Andriod this fall. These accessibility features will help users in plenty of ways. For instance, the new Android facial gesture feature will allow users to execute certain tasks on the smartphone by raising eyebrows or sending a text message. Additionally, there is an Android handwriting recognition feature as well, which will be able to read Latin-based languages. Read along to find out how to use facial gestures in Android.
These accessibility features are developed especially for people with motor and speech impairments. The facial gesture and handwriting recognition will help users to navigate through their devices and communicate with other people. The features are possible due to the new tools launched by Google for the Android operating system for mobile called Camera Switches and Project Activate. To know more about how to activate facial gesture control, keep reading.
Using the steps given above, a user can enable the Android Facial gesture feature. Users can select from up to six different facial gestures and can decide the extent of the gesture to be done as well. Beyond the accessibility feature, Gboard and the Digital wellbeing feature on Android 12 will also be improved with time.