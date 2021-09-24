Android new Facial Gesture Controls & Handwriting Recognition features, Check how it works

Google is going to release a load of new features for Andriod this fall. These accessibility features will help users in plenty of ways. For instance, the new Android facial gesture feature will allow users to execute certain tasks on the smartphone by raising eyebrows or sending a text message. Additionally, there is an Android handwriting recognition feature as well, which will be able to read Latin-based languages. Read along to find out how to use facial gestures in Android.

These accessibility features are developed especially for people with motor and speech impairments. The facial gesture and handwriting recognition will help users to navigate through their devices and communicate with other people. The features are possible due to the new tools launched by Google for the Android operating system for mobile called Camera Switches and Project Activate. To know more about how to activate facial gesture control, keep reading.

How to use facial gestures in Android?

On an Android smartphone, go to Settings

Open Accessibility

Open Switch Access

Enable it

Select the Switch type to Camera Switch

Enable the permission to take pictures and record video

Thereafter, a user can either select one switch to activate auto-scanning what is on the screen, or the user can set up to six different gestures to perform multiple tasks

Once done, tap on Next

Select from the three ways to navigate through the interface Linear Scanning allows users to navigate item by item Row-column scanning will allow users to select a row and scroll down Group selection assigns colours to different items on the screen and then the user has to navigate by selecting colours

In the next section, users can select the corresponding actions (next, select and pause) )for all the switches such as eyebrows up, eyes right

Once a gesture is selected for a particular action, it will not be available to use with others

On the next screen. enable Switch Access Settings and check if the smartphone's camera is able to detect the facial gestures

Users can also customize the extent of a facial gesture for ease of use

Using the steps given above, a user can enable the Android Facial gesture feature. Users can select from up to six different facial gestures and can decide the extent of the gesture to be done as well. Beyond the accessibility feature, Gboard and the Digital wellbeing feature on Android 12 will also be improved with time.