Apple AirTags Are Sending False Alerts To Users; Suggests They Are Being Tracked: Report

In an unusual turn of events, some users are getting false alerts about being tacked by an Apple AirTag. As per a new report by The Wall Street Journal, a few AirTags are sending false alerts their owners about being tacked. These alerts are scaring users as AirTags can be used to track people. The report mentions that AirTags were sending alerts related to tracking at night, scaring users about being stalked by someone. To increase the trauma, the notifications are accompanied by unusual starlight lines on the screen, which could be caused by an error or a bug.

Apple added a feature that informs users when an AirTag not owned by them is travelling along with them. This way, even if users were travelling with their friends who has an AirTag, they will get a notification. However, some Apple users are getting notifications even when they have no AirTag on them. The report also mentions how a woman travelling with her daughter got a false alert about being tracked by an Apple AirTag.

A report by 9to5Mac mentions the statement of an Apple spokesperson on the issue. The spokesperson says that such alerts could have resulted from an iPhone receiving Wi-Fi signals that temporarily confused its location services. "A potential fix would be to go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and toggle the switch off and on while Wi-Fi is enabled on the iPhone." Those who are facing the issue could try the fix.

How to find Apple AirTag with an Android phone?

Android phones can detect Apple AirTags with the help of an application called Tracker Detect. Once installed on an Android smartphone, the 'Tracker Detect' helps Android users to carry out a manual scan for item trackers near them. If the application detects any trackers, it will inform the user. Additionally, the application will also allow Android users to play a sound on the tracker device to find its location. The app has been built to detect both lost AirTags and any other trackers that are being used for malicious purposes. The Tracker Detect application says that it looks for item trackers that are separated from their owners and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network.