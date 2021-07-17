Apple IOS 14.7 Is Coming Soon: To Introduce MagSafe Battery Pack Support For IPhone 12

Quick links:
IMAGE: TOM WARREN TWITTER
While iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the iOS 15, which is likely to be out in 'Fall 2021', Apple has another update for iOS 14. Called iOS 14.7, the update will fix bugs and minor issues like Wi-Fi disconnections and improve the lossless audio feature in Apple Music. The big addition via iOS 14.7 is the included support for Apple's latest accessory, the MagSafe Battery Pack. Keep reading to know more about Apple iOS 14.7.
Although iOS 14.7 is still in beta testing, a public launch migh follow soon as the update provides support for Apple's latest accessory, MagSafe Battery Pack. The accessory is currently available on Apple's US web store and will start getting shipped on July 19, 2021. The date might also coincide with the launch of iOS 14.7 as without the update, customers will not be able to use Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (designed for iPhone 12 lineup). Additionally, the update will also fix certain issues with the iPhone 11 lineup. A list of iOS 14.7 release notes is given below.
Apple devices and accessories come along with a premium price tag. And while Apple might release iOS 15 soon, fans across the world are waiting for the upcming smartphone lineup from Apple, i.e., iPhone 13. A lot of rumours and renders have also been spotted on the internet, which hint at a smaller notch, improved camera and larger battery on the iPhone 13 devices.