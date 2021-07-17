Apple IOS 14.7 Is Coming Soon: To Introduce MagSafe Battery Pack Support For IPhone 12

While iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the iOS 15, which is likely to be out in 'Fall 2021', Apple has another update for iOS 14. Called iOS 14.7, the update will fix bugs and minor issues like Wi-Fi disconnections and improve the lossless audio feature in Apple Music. The big addition via iOS 14.7 is the included support for Apple's latest accessory, the MagSafe Battery Pack. Keep reading to know more about Apple iOS 14.7.

Apple iOS 14.7 release date

Although iOS 14.7 is still in beta testing, a public launch migh follow soon as the update provides support for Apple's latest accessory, MagSafe Battery Pack. The accessory is currently available on Apple's US web store and will start getting shipped on July 19, 2021. The date might also coincide with the launch of iOS 14.7 as without the update, customers will not be able to use Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (designed for iPhone 12 lineup). Additionally, the update will also fix certain issues with the iPhone 11 lineup. A list of iOS 14.7 release notes is given below.

Apple iOS 14.7 release notes

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Apple devices and accessories come along with a premium price tag. And while Apple might release iOS 15 soon, fans across the world are waiting for the upcming smartphone lineup from Apple, i.e., iPhone 13. A lot of rumours and renders have also been spotted on the internet, which hint at a smaller notch, improved camera and larger battery on the iPhone 13 devices.

IMAGE: TOM WARREN TWITTER