Apple iPhone 12: Check best deals and discounts on the smartphone here

Apple launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in 2020. While it has been almost two years since the devices arrived in the market, Apple still manufactures them. While the appeal and performance of the iPhone model are as good as it was, the price has come down a little, allowing more people to get their hands on their first iPhone or upgrade from an older model. Keep reading to know more about the best deals and discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. It is important to note that this report is written on May 10, 2022, and depending on when one reads it, the offers mentioned here might or might not be valid.
Best Deals on Apple iPhone 12
- Apple India online store: Let's get an idea about the original price of the product before moving ahead with the deals. So the Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is currently available on Apple's Indian website from Rs. 65,900. The iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) is currently available on the official website for Rs. 59,990.
- Amazon: The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available for a discounted price of Rs. 54,990 on Amazon. The price is applicable for four colours - (PRODUCT) Red, Black, Blue, and White. Additionally, customers can use a Bank of Baroda Credit Card to get a discount of Rs. 1,500, bringing down the effective price of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 53,490.
- Flipkart
- The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 56,999. Additionally, customers can get a discount of Rs. 1,500 by using Citi Bank credit/debit and credit-EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to RS. 55,499.
- The Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) is available to purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. There is a Citi Bank credit/debit card offers that can fetch customers an additional Rs. 1,500 discount.
- Croma: Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available at Rs. 53,990 on Croma. Customers can also grab an additional discount of Rs. 4,000 by using HDFC Bank's credit card, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 49,990.
- Reliance Digital: The platform lists Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) for Rs. 55,900. Consumers can also avail an offer where they will get an additional discount of Rs. 4,000 by HDFC Bank's credit and debit cards, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 51,900.