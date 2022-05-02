Apple iPhone 13: Check best deals and discounts on the latest iPhone here

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in October 2021. It comes with Apple's latest A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch OLED display that supports HDR10 content and a 12MP dual rear camera. Although it has been a few months since the launch, it is already available for sale on several e-commerce platforms including Apple India online store, Amazon, Croma and Reliance Digital.

Best deals on Apple iPhone 13

Amazon : Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available on Amazon for Rs. 66,900 straightaway, without any cashback or other offers, which is a discount of Rs. 13,000 from the original price of Rs. 79,900. As a matter of fact, there is no cashback or instant discount offer on the model on Amazon (while writing the report). Nevertheless, it is the best deal in a while on the latest iPhone 13. Those who have an older version of the iPhone or are willing to switch to iOS from Android might grab the deal.

Croma : The e-commerce platform has listed iPhone 13 at Rs. 71,990, down from the original price of Rs. 79,990. At this price, users get the standard iPhone 13 with 128GB of internet storage. Additionally, users can use an HDFC bank card to get Rs. 5,000 cashback, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 66,990.

Reliance Digital : The platform has currently listed the iPhone 13 for Rs. 71,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,990. Additionally, users can get Rs. 5,000 cashback on credit card and debit card transactions.

: The platform has currently listed the iPhone 13 for Rs. 71,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,990. Additionally, users can get Rs. 5,000 cashback on credit card and debit card transactions. Flipkart: The platform is selling the smartphone for Rs. 74,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900.

Most recently, Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India and that could probably be the reason behind the price drop. The flagship product is being made at Apple's contract manufacturing partner Foxconn's facility, near Chennai, sources said. "We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip right here in India for our local customers," a statement by Apple said.