Apple iPhone 13: Check best deals and discounts on the smartphone here

Apple released the iPhone 13 last year, as a successor to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 comes with the latest A15 Bionic processor which makes it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. Further, it comes with dual-rear cameras and Apple's latest Cinematic Mode. Further, the smartphone features a larger battery, Face ID for secured login and a smaller notch than its predecessor.

While the festive season is right around the corner, those who wish to purchase the latest iPhone 13 rightaway can check out the deals mentioned here. Since Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14 series next month, retailers are offering a good discount on the iPhone 13. Readers can check all the deals and make an informed decision.

Apple iPhone 13: Deals and discounts