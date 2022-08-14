Apple iPhone 13: Check best deals and discounts on the smartphone here

Apple released the iPhone 13 last year, as a successor to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 comes with the latest A15 Bionic processor which makes it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. Further, it comes with dual-rear cameras and Apple's latest Cinematic Mode. Further, the smartphone features a larger battery, Face ID for secured login and a smaller notch than its predecessor.
While the festive season is right around the corner, those who wish to purchase the latest iPhone 13 rightaway can check out the deals mentioned here. Since Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14 series next month, retailers are offering a good discount on the iPhone 13. Readers can check all the deals and make an informed decision.
Apple iPhone 13: Deals and discounts
- Apple: On the official website of the company, the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available for Rs. 79,900. However, users get a 5% instant cashback using an HDFC Bank credit card and up to six months of no-cost EMI. It brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs. 75,905.
- Vijay Sales: The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available at Rs. 74,900 on Vijay Sales. Further, customers can get rs. 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI, which brings down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 71,990.
- Flipkart: Down from the listing price of Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 73,999. On top of that, customers can get Rs. 1,750 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards. The effective price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 72,249.
- Amazon: The iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for Rs. 70,990, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900.
- Reliance Digital: The iPhone 13 is listed for Rs. 72,990. On that, customers can get Rs. 4,000 bank cashback of EMI and full swipe. The effective price of the iPhone 13 on Reliance Digital is Rs. 68,990.
- Croma: The best possible deal on the iPhone 13 is available on Croma, where the phone is listed for Rs. 71,990. Additionally, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card. The effective price of the smartphone is Rs. 67,990.