Apple IPhone 13: Check Here For Pre-book And Sales Date Launch, Features And Pricing

At its California Streaming event, Apple announced four new iPhone 13 models as well as other goods. On September 17, the phones will be available for pre-order in India, with sales beginning on September 24. The iPhone 13 Pro will start at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900 which is the same as last year. Apple has also fixed the beginning costs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively, as they were last year.

Apple iPhone 13 release timing and iPhone India release date

The A15 Bionic chipset, which has six cores, is used in Apple's iPhone 13 series. There are two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores in this six-core CPU. It also has a four-core GPU. For machine learning applications, it has a 16-core Neural engine. The standard storage option has been increased to 128GB. Both the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have larger batteries than prior models. The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro lasts one and a half hours longer than the previous iPhone 12 Pro, and two and a half hours longer on the 13 Pro Max. The display offers a brightness of 1200 nits, and the XDR display promises users a brighter, more immersive experience. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays, respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 camera features

The camera in the iPhone 13 has been significantly improved, including low-light capabilities for both the mini and normal versions. The iPhone 13 Pro series features a 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, often known as Apple's "ProMotion" adaptive refresh rate, as well as other camera enhancements. If the topic in focus, for example, moves away from the camera, the camera will automatically transfer focus to the other subject on the screen. A Cinematic Mode, which will be available throughout the whole iPhone 13 series, is one of the new features that Apple is highlighting. Machine learning algorithms are used to automate the focus shift when filming video.

The camera now has a new cinematic setting that keeps the subject in focus even when it moves. The subject is kept in focus, but the rest of the background is blurred. The telephoto (77cm) with 3x optical zoom, ultra-wide camera and wide-angle camera on the iPhone 13 Pro all have low-light upgrades. On the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has also included macro photography. The ultra-wide lens may be used to zoom in on an object and magnify it. Night mode is available on all three cameras.

Where to buy iPhone 13 in India; price slash for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

The iPhone 12 is still available on Apple's website but at a significantly reduced price. It is now available for Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 11 is still available for Rs 49,900 on Apple's website. The price was previously listed as Rs 59,900. However, the iPhone 11 is presently available in only two configurations: 64GB for Rs 49,900 and 128GB for Rs 54,900. The Apple website has the necessary information on pre-ordering the iPhone 13 series.

