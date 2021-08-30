Apple IPhone 13 Might Support Satellite Communication: Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The most awaited iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be launched in less than two weeks. Several leaks and speculations about the upcoming iPhone are already available on the internet, including an in-display fingerprint scanner, a high refresh rate display, bigger camera modules, better wireless charging rates and more. However, a most recent report by apple analyst and several reports by Bloomberg and 9to5 Mac suggests that the iPhone 13 might come with a satellite-calling feature. Keep reading to know more about iPhone 13 satellite calling feature.

Apple iPhone 13 might come with satellite communication ability

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with over 10 years of experience in mining details and information about new Apple products, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will support a low-earth-orbit satellite communication mode. The feature will allow iPhone devices to work without being dependent upon 4G and 5G network coverage, making phone calls and sending messages directly via low orbiting satellites in Earth's orbit.

A special version of the Qualcomm X60 modem will support satellite communication

Apple's first investigation of satellite technology for communication was first reported by Bloomberg in 2019. Kuo revealed about the upcoming iPhone's satellite communication technology in an investor note. The analyst expects that iPhone 13 lineup will use a special version of the Qualcomm X60 modem, which would allow it to communicate via satellites. He also expects that the LEO satellite communication technology will also be utilized in upcoming Apple products such as the Apple AR headset, Apple Car and other smart accessories which can access the internet.

Whether the service will be free or chargeable is not known at the moment

According to a 9to5Mac report, it is not clear whether Apple will allow users to send messages and make calls over satellite through Apple's services like FaceTime and iMessage, or the tech giant will relay satellite signals on cellular towers on one end. Whether the satellite communication service will be free or charged is also unknown at the moment. Currently, Apple iPhone 13 is expected in September 2021. Reports also suggest that Apple might hold multiple events this year, to launch other products such as Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods.