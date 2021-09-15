Apple IPhone 13 Price In Dubai, UAE: Check Release Date & Availability Details

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 on September 14, 2021, both with a reduced notch and repositioned rear cameras. The 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch screen sizes of the iPhone 12 predecessors were retained, according to Gulf News.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are powered by the all-new A15 Bionic technology on the inside. The A15 Bionic chip, which is based on 5nm technology, has a 6-core CPU with two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, according to daily English newspaper. A new 16-core Neural Engine, capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, is included inside the A15 Bionic chip. The new iPhone 13s supports 5G, has a cinematic mode, a ceramic shield, is water-resistant, has an A15 Bionic chip, and a retina display. It is available in five colours.

iPhone price in Dubai

The iPhone 13 Mini costs 2,999 dirhams ($817) in the UAE, compared to $699 in the US. In the UAE. The iPhone 13 starts at 3,399 dirhams ($1,014), compared to $799 in the US, while the iPhone 13 Pro costs 4,198 dirhams ($1,143), compared to 999 in the US. Pre-orders for each will begin on Friday, September 17, and will be available from Friday, September 24.

The Pro, according to Apple, has revolutionary design enhancements, all-new cameras, larger batteries, faster charging, game-changing satellite communications, and ProMotion displays. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also have a new and improved dual-camera system on the back. The wide 12MP sensor provides for 47 per cent more light, a 26mm focal length, and sensor-shift technology from the "Pro" iPhones on the Ultra-Wide camera, according to the daily.

Apple iPhone 13 battery life and storage

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro will have 1.5 hours more battery life than their predecessors, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have 2.5 hours more battery life. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are the first non-Pro iPhones to offer more than 256GB of storage, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhones to provide the capacity of up to 1TB.

(Image: @Iphone 7 Plus/Twitter)