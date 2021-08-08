Apple IPhone 13 Series Expected To Launch Next Month; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Fans and enthusiasts around the world are waiting for the Apple iPhone 13 series launch next month. The series is believed to include an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, similar to the current iPhone 12 series. Though the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and occurred in October 2020, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series timely. That being said, here is everything that is known about the iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 Series expected features

New camera alignment

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to follow the box-like structure users have seen with the iPhone 12, as Apple revamped its design after a few years and is likely to keep it for some time. Apart from that, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will feature a diagonal dual-camera setup at the back along with an LED flash and a laser focus sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max might feature the LIDAR sensor, as is seen in the corresponding predecessors of the phone.

Smaller notch

The notch on the iPhone 13 models might shrink, housing the FaceID and front camera is a smaller module located at the top of the display. A decreased notch might account for a larger display with a similar body size on the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Now that the iPad Pro models are shipping with a 120Hz display, Apple might use the same on Pro models with the 2021 iPhone. Users might also see two new colour options, which include Pearl and Sunset Gold.

Large wireless charging coil

Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup is also rumoured to come with large and better wireless charging coil, which will enhance the MagSafe capabilities of the device. Additionally, the wireless charging speed on the iPhones is also expected to improve. Besides, Apple already unlocked the reverse wireless charging feature along with the MagSafe Batter pack that was launched recently. Users can also expect a larger battery, especially on the Pro and Pro Max devices from the iPhone 13 lineup.

LTPO display might enable the Always-On feature

The iPhone 13 is also said to come with an A15 Bionic chipset, which will be the latest and most powerful mobile chip from Apple. Besides, the Pro displays on iPhones might support an Always-On feature. To do so, Apple can use the LTPO displays that it uses with the Apple Watch smart wearable. Apple is said to retain the USB-C to Lightning connector for iPhone 13 as well, with no charger or Airpods in the box. If the situation around the world remains to be normal, the iPhone 13 might be launched in the third week of September 2021.