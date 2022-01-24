Apple IPhone 13 Users Facing Pink Screen Issues, Company Calls It Software Bug

Some iPhone 13 users have reported a mysterious pink screen issue on their devices. The first instance of the issue dates back to October 2021. Apparently, while doing regular tasks on their iPhones, the iPhone screen is turning pink which makes the iPhone unusable. The pink screen is also accompanied by random application crashes and restarting the device seems to do away with the error.

Back in October 2021, a user who goes by the name DPigar reported the issue on the Apple Discussion forum. According to the post, the user faced the pink screen issue on an iPhone 13 Pro which was two days old. In addition, the user also mentioned that the iPhone 13 Pro was randomly crashing. While the user updates the post saying that Apple provided the resolution by replacing the device, a number of other users have been reporting the same issue for a couple of months.

iPhone 13 pink screen issue

Shuffling through several posts on the Apple Discussions forum about the same issue, 9To5Mac found out that only a margin of users that reported the issue has been offered a replacement of their devices. The issue seems to be limited to the iPhone 13 lineup and users have reported it to occur on both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Another user on the discussion forum says that there was a similar issue and Apple support ran diagnostics only to inform that nothing was wrong with the device.

Apparently, users have been getting facing the pink screen issue for a long time now. Multiple reports on platforms such as Reddit suggest that the pink screen is coming up while performing various tasks on the iPhone 13 models, including but not limited to navigating via the Maps application, clicking a picture, power cycling the battery and more. From what it looks like, most of the iPhone 13 pink screen cases are coming from China.

Does Apple know about the pink screen issue?

As discovered by a blog page called My Drivers, Apple released a statement on Weibo saying that "we didn't notice relevant problems in the hardware of the devices because this situation is caused when the system is locked." Hence, this might be a software bug that is caused when an application is incompatible with the iOS version being used. Apple also advises users to back up their data and update to the latest version of the iOS. However, neither iOS 15.2.1 nor iOS 15.3 RC contain any fix to the pink screen issue.

