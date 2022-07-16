Apple iPhone 14 enters trial production, 3D renders of the Pro models surface online

The Apple iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch on September 13, 2022. Ahead of the launch, information related to the smartphone is pouring in from all directions. Most recently, the expected mass production timeline of the smartphone surfaced on the internet. Now, details CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are up for sale.

iPhone 14 enters trial production

According to a report by ITHome, Apple has begun the trial production of the iPhone 14 lineup. For those who are catching up, trial production is among the final stages of development where a company puts together the design and hardware into a couple of prototypes to see if the resulting device is stable and works as intended or not. It is tested thoroughly to see if all the features are working properly or not. After the prototypes successfully pass all the tests, the smartphone is approved for mass production.

Apart from the trial production timeline, the report also mentions that Apple is planning to mass-produce the iPhone 14 by August 2022. The timeline makes sense because the iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch on September 13, 2022. Further, Apple is expecting iPhone 14 sales to be higher than that of the iPhone 13 and hence, the company has already informed suppliers to manufacture more units than last year.

3D CAD renders of the Pro models from the iPhone surface

Most recently, detailed CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have surfaced on the internet. The CAD renders are said to be in line with the real-world size of smartphones. The renders have been shared by CAD creator Madmix. The 3D models are being sold by a website CGTrader website for about Rs. 3,900. The three-dimensional renders of the smartphone can be used for creating cases and other accessories for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

In 2022, Apple's focus seems to be shifting to the 'Pro' models of the iPhone. As per a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, the latest A16 Bionic chipset will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Building up on that, the vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max could feature last year's A15 Bionic chipset, providing similar performance as the iPhone 13 series. Until now, both the regular and the Pro versions of the iPhone were shipped with the latest chipset. With this move, Apple is expecting a spike in the sales of the premium models of the iPhone 14 Series.