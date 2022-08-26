Apple iPhone 14: Here is everything we know about pre-order availability and release date

Apple has confirmed the date for its September launch event. The event is called Far Out and it is going to take place on September 7, 2022. At the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal the new iPhone 14 series, including the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, will the company reveal these smartphones simultaneously in India and if yes, when will they be released? Let's find out.

Apple iPhone 14 series launch date in India

Given that CEO Tim Cook recently mentioned that Apple has garnered great sales from India, it only makes sense for the company to release the iPhone 14 in India along with the global release. However, we Apple has only confirmed the date of the September launch event. There is no official information on when the iPhones will be available for pre-orders and when will Apple release them in the online and offline market. Well, although there is no official word on the same, speculating the availability based on the schedule followed by Apple last year might help.

Apple iPhone 14 series availability: Pre-order and release date

Have a look at iPhone 13 launch timeline

For a moment, let's journey back in time and rewatch the Apple event held on September 14, 2021, where Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup. At the end of the event, Apple mentioned that all the iPhones in the iPhone 13 series will be available to pre-order from September 17, 2022. Further, all the iPhones were available to purchase from September 24, 2022. To point out, the iPhone 13 models were available to purchase 10 days after the event took place.

The iPhone 12 followed a similar schedule

Just to be sure, let's ruffle through the previous Apple event as well, which was conducted on October 13, 2020. At the event, Apple revealed the iPhone 12 series, and two models including the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro were available to pre-order from October 16, 2020, and were available to purchase from October 23, 2020. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were available to pre-order from November 6, 2020, and shipping began on November 13, 2020.

When will the iPhone 14 be available to pre-order?

Based on these dates, the company could take a 10 days gap between announcing the iPhone 14 series and releasing it on online and offline stores. Given that Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022, at least some of the iPhones should be available to pre-order from September 10, 2022, and the same models should be available to purchase from September 17, 2022.

Due to adverse geopolitical conditions, some models in the iPhone 14 lineup might be delayed, just like the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even if that happens, there is a good chance that the company will release them by September end or the first week of October.

Readers should keep in mind that this is just an educated guess based on how Apple released its previous smartphone. The company has not confirmed these dates yet, and there is always a chance that it would follow a new launch timeline for the iPhone 14 models.