Apple IPhone 14 May Ditch Bathtub Notch; Reports Suggest Hole-punch Display Is In Works

The Apple iPhone 13 is out, and information about iPhone 14 has already begun to surface on the internet. The Apple iPhone is yet to catch up on many features that are available in the realm of smartphones and are already in use by Android flagship manufacturers. These features include a notch-less front screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, type-charging and much more. Most recently, the iPhone 14 has been rumoured to come with a hole-punch display instead of the bathtub notch that users have seen since the advent of the iPhone X.

According to a report by MacRumors.com which quotes Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to ditch the notch for at least one model in the iPhone 14 series to be launched in 2022. The model will most likely be top-end iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max if Apple follows the nomenclature it has used for iPhone 13. Following this report, another popular leaker Jon Prosser shared the renders of what is claimed to be the upcoming iPhone 14.

Image: MacRumours.com

Apple iPhone 14 series might have a model with a hole-punch display

The report also cites a Weibo user who had published earlier about Apple not ditching the notch for the iPhone 14. The user claims that Apple is unlikely to replace the iconic notch with a hole-punch design in all the models of the iPhones coming next year. It makes sense as, over the years, Apple has been using the notch at the top of their smartphones to differentiate itself from the competition. Most recently, Apple has introduced the notch in its high-end notebook lineup, the 2021 MacBook Pro. According to another report by MyDrivers, Apple is working on a deal with LG to design the hole-punch display.

The notch was introduced with iPhone X, as the company also launched the advanced FaceID identification system which consists of an array of sophisticated components such as a dot projector. While Apple said that it is this technology that takes up space at the top of the device resulting in a big notch, it has successfully shrunk the size in the latest iPhone 13 models. If Apple actually omits the notch from its smartphone, it will be interesting to see whether they remove the FaceID or not. Stay tuned for more updates about Apple devices.

Image: Unsplash