Apple iPhone 14 may feature satellite communication technology: Report

It is almost half a year till Apple launches the new iPhone but reports talking about features and aspects of the upcoming iPhone are already circling on the internet. Most recently, the leaked schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max revealed the dimensions and design elements of the upcoming device. Now, one of the most renowned Apple analysts says that this year's iPhone models will feature satellite communication technology.

It is worth mentioning that last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a similar prediction regarding the iPhone 13. Kuo said that the iPhone 13 could support low-earth orbiting satellite communication mode. While the feature did not come out last year, it could enable iPhones to function without being dependent on 4G and 5G network coverage, albeit with lesser capabilities. Since the ability has been hinted at twice in the past two years, there is a strong chance that iPhone 14 models will come with it.

Apple iPhone 14 may feature satellite communication

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone 14 could use satellite connectivity technology. This way, in areas where there is no cellular reception, iPhones could be able to use satellite communication to send and receive short messages. The feature can be used in case of an emergency. Additionally, since the iPhone 14 is believed to feature satellite connectivity, there is a good chance that it could allow users to communicate without cellular reception as well.

Apple's first investigation of satellite technology for communication was first reported by Bloomberg in 2019. Kuo revealed the upcoming iPhone's satellite communication technology in an investor note. The analyst expects that iPhone 13 lineup will use a special version of the Qualcomm X60 modem, which would allow it to communicate via satellites.

In related news, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max's CAD renders have surfaced online and they reveal a lot of information about the design of the upcoming iPhone. These renders show how the iPhone 14 Pro Max would look with a dual-punch hole notch and with thinner bezels on the side. Keep reading to know more about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's design.

The tipster @VNchocoTaco has shared the images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These images are based on the CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone. These images reveal the schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, including the dimensions of a new notch, slimmer bezels and larger camera bump. Check out the images in the tweet attached below.