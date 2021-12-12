Apple IPhone 14 Pro Models Might Come With Hole-punch Display, Claims Report; Read Details

The latest Apple iPhones come with a lot of improvements, including processing power, better life, camera quality and more. However, the bathtub style notch on the iPhone 13 existed on the iPhones since 2017, when the iPhone X was launched. Before this year's iPhone launch, there were a lot of speculations about Apple removing the notch and replacing it with a hole-punch camera, but that did not turn out to be true. Nevertheless, Apple is now reported to launch iPhones with punch-hole displays in 2022.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple might finally remove the huge, centrally located notch from its smartphone in the year 2022. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to come with a hole-punch display. Next year's iPhones are believed to use the LG LTPO OLED display with a 120hz refresh rate. As per the report, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a screen size of 6.06" and 6.7" respectively and it is these models that will have a new look, with a hole-punch camera. Since the iPhones are usually launched in the month of October, it is too early to speculate the iPhone 14 Pro release date.

Apple iPhone 14 models might come with hole-punch displays and a Type-C charging port

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro models, the regular iPhone 14 might not have a hole-punch display and come with regular notch-style displays like the current iPhones. The display for non-Pro iPhone models is expected to be supplied by BOE. Like this year, Apple might not include higher refresh rate displays in the regular versions of the iPhone 14. If the iPhone 14 Pro models come with a hole-punch display, it will be a major overhaul for the lineup. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how Apple houses the FaceID on the newer generation iPhone models with a hole-punch.

According to a tipster who goes by the name LeaksApplePro, Apple is thinking about adding a USB Type-C port to the iPhone 14. If this happens, reviewers and tech enthusiasts around the world will rejoice as they have been asking for a Type-C port on the iPhone for years. While Apple's latest iPhones come with a proprietary Lightning Port, the Type-C port will make Apple iPhones more compatible and connectable with other devices. Additionally, Type-C cables are readily available in the market. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: UNSPLASH