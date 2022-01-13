Apple iPhone 14 Pro models tipped to be more expensive than previous iPhones

New leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be one of the most expensive iPhones ever. The leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will see a price hike of $100 over the iPhone 13 Pro models owing to the increase in production cost and other factors. These models are expected to be launched by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 lineup during the usual launch event held every year in the month of September.

According to @LeaksApplePro, the price of the iPhone 14 will begin from $799. Additionally, the leak also corroborates the presence of the iPhone 14 Max in the upcoming lineup, which is said to be priced at $899. Thereafter, there are two iPhone Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup, the price of which has been tipped. The iPhone 14 Pro is said to come at $1,099, which is $100 more than the pricing of the iPhone 13 Pro at launch.

Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing is said to begin at $1,199, which is also $100 more than the launch price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. When it comes to iPhones, the Indian pricing cannot be simply calculated by converting the currency as the iPhones are more expensive in India. Therefore, it would be safe to say that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro models in India as well.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199



Apple is currently considering this.



Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.



Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.



Will keep you updated. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro might come with a pill-shaped notch

According to a tweet by Dylan, the iPhone 14 series will come with a hole-punch display for the Pro models of the lineup. This is in line with previous reports as mentioned above. If it comes out to be true, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models might come with a hole-punch display. What is more interesting is that the tipster also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro series might feature a pill-shaped notch that will be accompanied by in-display Face ID technology. Apple has recently filed a patent for in-display Touch ID and Face ID and enthusiasts might get to see this in the iPhone 14 series. More details about the iPhone 14 Pro features will come out in future.