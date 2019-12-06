Apple IPhone 2021 Will Reportedly Have No Charging Port, IPhone 2020 To Have Four Models 

Long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Cupertino is prepping an iPhone for 2021 without a Lightning port. No USB Type-C either. In simple terms, this seemingly upcoming iPhone 2021 will be totally port-less – since we already know, it most likely won’t come with a headphone jack. More precisely, the ‘highest-end model’ in Apple’s iPhone 2021 lineup will ‘provide the completely wireless experience,’ basis of Kuo’s predictions.

Kuo has had a good track record with all things Apple, and therefore we have reason to believe, the latest predictions can’t be too far off from the truth. But the 2021 iPhone will come when it will come. The analyst also has a few words to share about next year's iPhones, that are particularly interesting.

iPhone 2020

According to Kuo, Apple is gearing to launch as many as five new iPhones in 2020. One will be the iPhone SE 2, and the other will be follow ups to the iPhone 11-series. This is where things start to get interesting. The iPhone12 or iPhone 2020-series will apparently spawn four new iPhones – all boasting of OLED displays and 5G connectivity support. Two of them will be your usual iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max successors, while the iPhone 11 is said to followed by two different models, one with a 5.4-inch screen and the other with a 6.1-inch display. Both these iPhones are said to pack dual rear cameras – like the iPhone 11.

The top-tier iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max successors are said to sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. These new iPhones will apparently pack triple rear cameras – again like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The third sensor will be the long-rumoured dedicated 3D (depth) sensor for 3D depth-mapping purposes, that should pave way for Apple’s AR dreams. Kuo says all the iPhone 2020 models will have a form factor similar to the iPhone 4.

Kuo has already predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the iPhone 8, but it will pack the Apple A13 processor – which is also found inside the iPhone 11. This means that the iPhone SE 2 could be launched with an iPhone 8-like design with the core hardware of the iPhone 11.

