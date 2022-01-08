Apple IPhone Reportedly Sending Read Receipts On IMessage Even After Turning Them Off

Along with the iPhone 13 series, Apple also launched the new iOS 15. However, unlike previous versions of the iOS, the iOS 15 came along with a troop of bugs and errors. While some of them have been fixed by Apple, there are some that have not been identified by the company yet. For instance, the phone noise cancellation feature has been missing on iOS 15 since its launch and there have been two updates since its launch but the issue remains unresolved. More recently, a read receipts bug on Apple iMessage has been reported by users, wherein the feature is not working properly. Read along for more details.

The issue has been present with previous versions of iOS and iPad OS as well. Although, the number of user reports related to the read receipts has gone up with the release of iOS 15. In the latest iOS 15.1 and 15.2 updates, the issue seems to be present where even after the disabled read receipts, users are getting the message status. It seems like an unidentified bug in the iOS 15 with no resolution as of date. However, some users suggest that restarting their iPhones provide a temporary fix to the problem.

According to a report by Macworld, a significant number of iPhone users have reported an issue with the Send Read Receipts feature. Apparently, with the Send Read Receipts feature being disabled, users are still getting read receipts on their iPhones. However, the sender of the message shall not see the read receipts or the time at which the message is read by the recipient when the Read Receipts feature is disabled.

Originally, the feature allows Apple users to disable read receipts. When users disable their read receipts, their iPhone does not send read receipts when they read a message on iMessage. The feature has been around for quite some time and is also available on other instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp. To enable the feature on iOS, a user can head over to Settings and then tap on Messages and locate the toggle beside the option that says Send Read Receipts.