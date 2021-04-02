Apple IPhone SE 2022 Leaks; IPhone SE 3 To Reportedly Retain The 4.7 Inch Design

Apple hasn't made any announcements related to its upcoming iPhones 13 or the new SE model. Apple fans have been waiting with anticipation for any updates or leaks that they can get about Apple's upcoming devices. While there have been plenty of leaks related to the very hyped iPhone 13, there has been relatively little news about the Apple iPhone SE. Now, a new leak seems to have released some information about the Apple iPhone SE 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Specifications and Leaks

Ross Young, a known Apple leaker has revealed on Twitter that the next iPhone SE will stay at 4.7 inches in size and will be released sometime in 2022 instead of 2021. He also added that the design will be quite similar to the precious iPhone SE models, the ones from 2017 and 2020. The design is very similar to the iPhone 8, just slightly smaller with large bezels similar to the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple hasn't really announced anything about the next iPhone SE yet, but it's rumoured that the device will be launched with the latest A15 chipset, the most powerful of all Apple chipsets. Ross Young also mentioned that this is going to the first iPhone SE model with 5G enabled. According to Ross Young, there could be a larger, more expensive 6 inch model of the iPhone SE for those that prefer a larger screen that will come with a punch-hole selfie camera. However, these are all leaked rumours, so take them with a grain of salt.

iPhone 13 Leaks

Apple hasn't made any solid announcements regarding iPhone 13 yet. However, many tech publications have published leaks relating to the specifications and features of the iPhone 13. According to the latest rumours, the new iPhone 2021 lineup smartphones will feature a 120Hz always-on display. The phone is said to be coming with a smaller notch this time around and a bigger battery. The upcoming iPhone 13 could have a 1TB storage option.

Previously, the iPhone 12 had a maximum of 512GB. That means iPhone 13 could have almost double the storage compared to the iPhone 12. Prior to this, only iPad pro featured the 1TB storage capacity. The lineup is also anticipated to have features like portless, touch ID and 120Hz high-refresh-rate screens, which are all first for Apple iPhone. Stay tuned for any Apple iPhone SE 2022 update and news about upcoming Apple devices.

Image Source: Unsplash