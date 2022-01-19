Apple IPhone SE 2022 Might Be Called IPhone SE+ 5G; Launch Expected In Spring

Out of all the rumours about the upcoming iPhone series, the ones about iPhone SE are coming out strong. It is believed that the iPhone SE 2022 will be launched this spring. Ahead of the anticipated launch, there have been several leaks about the design of the iPhone SE 2022. The most recent information comes from Displays Supply Chain Consultants top executive, and it also contains the name of the upcoming iPhone SE.

According to Ross Young, the next iPhone SE will be called "iPhone SE+ 5G." Young took to his Twitter handle to suggest that the iPhone SE+ 5G will come with a 4.7-inch LCD, which corroborates the previous reports about iPhone SE 2022 retaining the design language of the older models. Additionally, Young also suggests that the 5.7-inch iPhone SE would come out in future, in either 2023 or 2024 and it will be the fourth generation of the iPhone SE.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

iPhone SE+ 5G might come out in spring this year

As far as the iPhone SE+ 5G or the iPhone SE 3 launch date is concerned, it has been reported to come out in spring this year. Last year, Apple conducted an event on April 20 called "Spring loaded" and this year around, the event can be held at a similar time. Additionally, the company is expected to launch the new iPhone SE, iPad Air 5 and a new iPad Pro model. It is important to note that Apple conducts multiple events around the year.

Later in the year, the company is also expected to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series, which is heavily rumoured to have a pill-shape cutout on the front. Additionally, all the iPhones in the iPhone 14 lineup might come with a 120Hz display. According to a report by MacRumors citing an Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, the regular version of iPhone 14 will come with a ProMotion display. This implies that the variable refresh rate display that can go all the way up to 120Hz would not be limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup, possibly including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Image: UNSPLASH