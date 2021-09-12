Apple iPhone SE 2022 might be the most affordable 5G iPhone, renders surface online

Apple iPhones are a rather small but versatile lineup of smartphones that are refreshed every year. While the company has already announced a launch event this Tuesday (September 14, 2021), rumours and renders of devices to be launched next year are already piling up. One of the most anticipated devices that the company will launch in 2022 is the Apple iPhone SE 3, the successor of the iPhone SE (2020), which is believed to be the most affordable 5G iPhone.

Just like the previous iPhone SE models, the 2022 iPhone SE 3 is speculated to be a compact smartphone by Apple, with flagship capabilities. While the iPhone SE 2020 resembled an outdated design with thick bezels on the top and bottom and a small screen, the upcoming SE 3 might come with a bathtub notch, which will drastically improve the screen estate. However, whether it will be smaller than the current iPhone 12 Mini and how Apple will differentiate between the two lineups is still not known.

Apple iPhone SE 5G might come with Face ID

According to the PowerOn newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has plans to bring face-scanning technology to all their products, including the upcoming iPhone SE. It only makes sense as with the increased screen size, iPhone SE 2022 might not have enough space to feature a fingerprint scanner. Hence, including Face ID will make the device secure, as the technology is far more advanced than optical face scanning.

The compact iPhone might launch in 2022

According to another report by DigiTimes, the Apple iPhone SE 3 might be launched in the first half of 2022. This year, Apple held a Spring event and released a new purple colour model for iPhone 12. The company might schedule another Spring event in 2022 for launching the successor of the iPhone SE. There have been multiple rumours regarding the design of smartphones as well. Whether Apple will redesign the SE series or let it carry the retro look which reminds people of iPhone 6, 7, and 8 is still unknown.

Most affordable 5G iPhone?

The Apple iPhone Se 2022 is believed to be a 5G iPhone, making it the most affordable 5G smartphone by the company. The smartphone might come with iPhone 12 series' processor, the A14 Bionic. Interestingly, renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online. The renders hint about the possible design of the upcoming smartphone, where a single camera on the rear panel, a smaller notch and multiple colours can be seen.

Light blue, Light yellow, Light green, Purple pic.twitter.com/506iI7s7zY — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) September 8, 2021

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)