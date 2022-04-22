Apple Likely To Discontinue IPhone 11 After Launching A New Model This Year; Here's Why

Apple might discontinue their beloved iPhone 11 soon. According to a new report by iDropNews, Apple could discontinue the iPhone 11 after the iPhone 14 comes out. The publication has learnt from its sources that iPhone 11 has sold more units than average after the company released the iPhone SE (2022). It makes sense as the new iPhone SE (2022) is available for $429 but neither has the modern looks nor the features of a mainstream iPhone.

On the other hand, the 2019 iPhone 11 is still being sold by Apple and has a larger display, multiple camera system and Face ID. Previously, Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 in 2020, three years after its launch in 2017. Building upon that, 2022 could very well be the year when the company officially discontinues the 2019 iPhone 11. The report also mentions that Apple will continue selling the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for another couple of years.

iPhone 11 might still receive software updates

It is important to note that while iPhone 11 might be discontinued, it should continue receiving the latest iOS updates for another couple of years. To recall, iPhone 11 has been the best-selling smartphone in 2020 and even today, the device is one of the most affordable iPhones that supports the latest iOS 15. As of now, the iPhone 11 (128 GB) is priced on Croma for Rs. 49,990. The model is also available on other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Reliance Digital and Apple's website as well.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11

The iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display that supports True Tone technology and offers a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch. It has thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the display In comparison, the iPhone 11 has a larger screen measures 6.1-inch and offers the same pixel density. Additionally, the iPhone 11 has an edge-to-edge display design.

The iPhone SE 3 comes with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, which is also shared by models in the iPhone 13 series. According to a recent Geekbench listing, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM and its performance scores are very similar to those of the latest iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13. On the other side, the iPhone 11 comes with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, which is still pretty capable in 2022.