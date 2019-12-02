Apple Looking To Bundle AirPods with IPhone 2020? Here’s Why It’s Too Good To Be True 

A new DigiTimes report suggests Apple may be looking to bundle its truly wireless AirPods with its next batch of iPhones, aka iPhone 2020 or iPhone 12. Current-generation iPhones ship with wired EarPods with a Lightning connector in the box. This is a tradition that Apple has been following since the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both of which were the first iPhones to come without a headphone jack.

There are three reasons why rumours that Apple will be bundling AirPods with iPhone 2020 are too good to be true. The first one is the most obvious. It’s, well, Apple. The same company that does not include a Lightning to 3.5mm dongle with any of its newer iPhones. The same company that includes an 18W fast charger – finally – with only the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If at all Apple does bundle AirPods with iPhone 2020, this would likely be limited to the higher-end models.

Second is the cost involved itself. AirPods are expensive and Apple doesn’t even make the first-generation AirPods anymore. The second-generation AirPods, launched recently, start at Rs 14,900 for AirPods with standard charging case, going all the way to Rs 18,900 for AirPods with wireless charging case – the optional wireless charging case is also sold separately for Rs 7,500. Apple’s first truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, aka AirPods Pro, meanwhile cost Rs 24,900 in India. Shipping AirPods along with the next iPhone for free will be a costly affair for Apple. Unless Apple decides to do otherwise, it is likely to pass the extra cost on to the buyers, which means the next iPhone will become more expensive. Apple can’t afford to hike new iPhone prices amid dropping sales.

Third is the demand and supply. The new AirPods and the AirPods Pro have been a hit with buyers so much so that Apple is having trouble meeting demand. Supplying AirPods – for free – with the next iPhone would be easier said than done.

Be that as it may, the next iPhone is still months away as Apple normally announces its new iPhones in September, so until the time things are official, we advise you to take this DigiTimes report with a pinch of salt.

