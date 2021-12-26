Apple might ditch physical sim slot in 2023 for iPhone 15 Pro lineup, report

In 2021, Apple has launched quite a lot of products, including the new iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro models (with an iPhone like notch). Along with the launch of the iPhone 13, rumours about upcoming generations of iPhones started surfacing online. While there is a plethora of rumours and speculations about the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 that will be launched in 2022, a recent report talks about the Apple iPhone 15, which is expected to be launched in the year 2023.

According to a blog post published on a Brazillian website called blogdoiphone.com, Apple will ditch physical sims with its iPhone 15, and the flagship smartphone will support only e-SIMS. For reference, Apple first introduced the e-SIMS with the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max. While the blog does not have a proven record for tipping future iPhone specifications, the report has taken iPhone enthusiasts by surprise.

Apple might remove the physical SIM card from iPhone 15

As per the Brazillian blog post, Apple will not include physical SIM card support on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. If the report is to be believed, the 2023 iPhone Pro lineup will only support electronic SIM cards. Additionally, these smartphones are said to support dual-electronic SIM cards. It is important to note that the e-SIM functionality is not available throughout the world. Hence, Apple might still make a model with physical SIM support.

The removal of the SIM card slot falls in line with other rumours about Apple trying to create a seamless, port-less design with their upcoming generations of iPhone. Most recently, the iPhone series was also rumoured to remove the Lighting Port. The latest iPhones support wireless charging. However, since there is a long time to go until Apple finally reveals its iPhone 15 series, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

